By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 4 Quarter Pound Burgers 454G

2.5(7)Write a review
Tesco 4 Quarter Pound Burgers 454G
£ 2.50
£5.51/kg

Product Description

  • Beef quarter pounder burgers.
  • From Trusted British Farms We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • Lightly seasoned, and finely ground for succulence
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

For British:

British Beef (86%), Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Paprika, Vegetable Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Bay, Spice Extracts, Flavouring.

For Irish:

Irish Beef (86%), Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Paprika, Vegetable Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Bay, Spice Extracts, Flavouring.

For Scotch:

Scotch Beef PGI (86%), Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Paprika, Vegetable Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Bay, Spice Extracts, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 14-16 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to rest for 5 minutes after cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging.

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Really gorgeous tasty thick burgers

5 stars

Thick and juicy burgers! One of the best I've tasted.

Grissle full of muck

1 stars

Full of grissle absoublty horrible

BBQ must have

5 stars

These were fantastic on the BBQ. Really thick and juicy. No lumps and cooked evenly

Boring, tasteless, waste of money and calories.

1 stars

These were sent as a substitute. I wish I’d returned them. They have absolutely no taste. I wish I could give no stars at all as they don’t even deserve 1 star. Never had such a boring burger. Just how long before reviews get published???

Disgusting

1 stars

Full of grissle and full of fat dropping out . Even when cooked in an oven. Shouldn't be sold for human consumption Do not buy yuk 🤢

Tesco should be ashamed as marketing these as beef

1 stars

Tesco should be ashamed as marketing these as beef burgers. Nothing but fat, water, and starch. Horrible texture and taste, they taste worse than something you would get in car park. Just awful. Avoid!

Poor

2 stars

Despite the packaging stating beef as the main ingredient, when cooking there is a huge amount of fat which comes from them & once cooked they taste of pork fat - nothing beef like about them. Very poor quality burger & certainly doesn't seem there is 86% beef, if I was to guess I'd say less that 45% meat! Waste of money - we put them in the bin after trying our first bit.

Usually bought next

Tesco Brioche Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.24/each

Tesco Large Seeded Burger Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.18/each

Tesco Soft White Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.69
£0.12/each

Offer

Tesco 10 Mild Cheese Slices 200G

£ 0.90
£4.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here