Tesco 4 Quarter Pound Burgers 454G

Really gorgeous tasty thick burgers
Thick and juicy burgers! One of the best I've tasted.
Grissle full of muck
Full of grissle absoublty horrible
BBQ must have
These were fantastic on the BBQ. Really thick and juicy. No lumps and cooked evenly
Boring, tasteless, waste of money and calories.
These were sent as a substitute. I wish I’d returned them. They have absolutely no taste. I wish I could give no stars at all as they don’t even deserve 1 star. Never had such a boring burger. Just how long before reviews get published???
Disgusting
Full of grissle and full of fat dropping out . Even when cooked in an oven. Shouldn't be sold for human consumption Do not buy yuk 🤢
Tesco should be ashamed as marketing these as beef
Tesco should be ashamed as marketing these as beef burgers. Nothing but fat, water, and starch. Horrible texture and taste, they taste worse than something you would get in car park. Just awful. Avoid!
Poor
Despite the packaging stating beef as the main ingredient, when cooking there is a huge amount of fat which comes from them & once cooked they taste of pork fat - nothing beef like about them. Very poor quality burger & certainly doesn't seem there is 86% beef, if I was to guess I'd say less that 45% meat! Waste of money - we put them in the bin after trying our first bit.