Energizer Impact 2Aaa Non-slip grip with anti-roll feature Weatherproof for all year round use Heavy duty construction

- Compact rubber LED torch operates on 2 Energizer MAX® AAA Batteries (included) - This torch delivers up to 18 hours of runtime and up to 60 lumens of light that's 10X brighter than ordinary LED technology - Convenient built-in kickstand flips down so the torch can be used as a hands-free work light - The non-slip textured handle of this rubber torch is designed for ergonomic comfort - Durable design is built to resist damage from drops up to 1 meter for reliable performance in emergency situations, for DIY projects, while camping, and more

Energizer®'s portable lights range provides innovative, useful lighting for every occasion.

FL1 Standard 60 lumens, 18h 2 AAA alkaline batteries Light made in China. Batteries Made in Singapore. Green Dot ©2019 Energizer Brands, LLC. Energizer is a registered trademark.