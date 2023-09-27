We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Energizer Impact 2Aaa

4.9(15)
£10.00

£10.00/each

Energizer Impact 2AaaNon-slip grip with anti-roll featureWeatherproof for all year round useHeavy duty construction
- Compact rubber LED torch operates on 2 Energizer MAX® AAA Batteries (included)- This torch delivers up to 18 hours of runtime and up to 60 lumens of light that's 10X brighter than ordinary LED technology- Convenient built-in kickstand flips down so the torch can be used as a hands-free work light- The non-slip textured handle of this rubber torch is designed for ergonomic comfort- Durable design is built to resist damage from drops up to 1 meter for reliable performance in emergency situations, for DIY projects, while camping, and more
Energizer®'s portable lights range provides innovative, useful lighting for every occasion.
FL1 Standard60 lumens, 18h2 AAA alkaline batteriesLight made in China. Batteries Made in Singapore.Green Dot©2019 Energizer Brands, LLC.Energizer is a registered trademark.
Durable constructionFolding standShatter-proof lensNon-slip grip

