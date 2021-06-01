We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Carling 10X440ml

Carling 10X440ml
£ 8.00
£1.82/litre
Product Description

  • Original Lager
  • Our Beer Print
  • At Molson Coors we believe in brewing and selling our beers the right way. We call this Our Beer Print
  • Find out more www.ourbeerprint.com
  • 10 x 1.8 UK Units per can
  • 10 x 1.4 ROI Units per can
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • The ROI Department of Health low risk limits for men are up to or less than 17 units per week and for women up to or less than 11 units per week.
  • Visit drinkaware.ie
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Assured Food Standards - 100% British Barley
  • Widely Recycled
  • ®/™ Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.
  • 100% British Barley
  • Pack size: 4400ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley and Wheat.

ABV

4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool place.For Best Before End: see base of can through cut out.

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best Served Chilled

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Can. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton-on-Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ.

Distributor address

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (Ireland) DAC,
  • Block J1,
  • Maynooth Business Park,
  • Maynooth,
  • Co Kildare.

Return to

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton-on-Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ.
  • Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate).
  • ROI: Molson Coors Brewing Company (Ireland) DAC,
  • Block J1,
  • Maynooth Business Park,
  • Maynooth,
  • Co Kildare.
  • ROI Consumer helpline: +44 (0) 1283 514170 (ROI calls charged at standard rate to UK)
  • www.carling.com

Net Contents

10 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml440ml Can:
Energy 133kJ585kJ
-32kcal140kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 2.4g10.6g
of which sugars 0g0g
Protein 0.2g0.9g
Salt 0g0g

