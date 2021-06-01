Carling 10X440ml
Product Description
- Original Lager
- Our Beer Print
- At Molson Coors we believe in brewing and selling our beers the right way. We call this Our Beer Print
- Find out more www.ourbeerprint.com
- 10 x 1.8 UK Units per can
- 10 x 1.4 ROI Units per can
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- The ROI Department of Health low risk limits for men are up to or less than 17 units per week and for women up to or less than 11 units per week.
- Visit drinkaware.ie
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Assured Food Standards - 100% British Barley
- Widely Recycled
- ®/™ Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.
- 100% British Barley
- Pack size: 4400ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley and Wheat.
ABV
4% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool place.For Best Before End: see base of can through cut out.
Produce of
Brewed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Best Served Chilled
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Can. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
- 137 High Street,
- Burton-on-Trent,
- DE14 1JZ.
Distributor address
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (Ireland) DAC,
- Block J1,
- Maynooth Business Park,
- Maynooth,
- Co Kildare.
Return to
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
- 137 High Street,
- Burton-on-Trent,
- DE14 1JZ.
- Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate).
- ROI: Molson Coors Brewing Company (Ireland) DAC,
- Block J1,
- Maynooth Business Park,
- Maynooth,
- Co Kildare.
- ROI Consumer helpline: +44 (0) 1283 514170 (ROI calls charged at standard rate to UK)
- www.carling.com
Net Contents
10 x 440ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|440ml Can:
|Energy
|133kJ
|585kJ
|-
|32kcal
|140kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.4g
|10.6g
|of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
