By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kiwi Sport Whitener 75Ml

5(1)Write a review
Kiwi Sport Whitener 75Ml
£ 2.60
£3.47/100ml
  • KIWI Sports Whitener is formulated with an advanced polymer and whitening agent to help restore whiteness to all leather, vinyl and canvas athletic and active footwear.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

  • Formulated with an advanced polymer and whitening agent to help older sports shoes look like new
  • This formula is designed to cover evenly without streaks or chalky residue
  • For white leather
  • Restores whiteness
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • HOW TO RE-WHITEN SNEAKERS
  • STEP 1
  • Wipe any dirt off shoes with cloth. For extra dirty shoes, use a KIWI Suede & Nubuck Brush and KIWI Suede & Nubuck Foam Cleaner, which is suitable for cleaning most materials including leather, canvas, fabric, plastics and synthetics.
  • STEP 2
  • Shake liquid polish and press down to apply evenly over shoe or in areas desired.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Contains 2-octyl-2H-isothiazol-3-one. May cause an allergic skin reaction. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice/ attention. Wear protective gloves.
  • Contains 1, 2-benzisothiazol-3(2H)-one. May produce an allergic reaction. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

Name and address

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

Return to

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  • 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.scjohnson.com
  • www.scjproducts.info

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Contains 2-octyl-2H-isothiazol-3-one. May cause an allergic skin reaction. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice/ attention. Wear protective gloves. Contains 1, 2-benzisothiazol-3(2H)-one. May produce an allergic reaction. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Works great!

5 stars

This product helped me to clean up my favorite pair of sneakers and made them look new again! Love this product and will be purchasing again!

Usually bought next

Kiwi Sneaker Cleaner 75Ml

£ 3.50
£4.67/100ml

Kiwi Sneaker Protector 200Ml

£ 3.69
£1.85/100ml

Kiwi Suede & Nubuck Foam Cleaner 200Ml

£ 3.50
£1.75/100ml

Kiwi Shine & Protect Black 75Ml

£ 2.60
£3.47/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here