Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil Extra High Strength 60 Capsules

Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil Extra High Strength 60 Capsules
£ 9.50
£0.16/each

Product Description

  • 60 One-a-Day Capsules - Food Supplement Gelatin Based Capsules Containing a Blend of Fish Oil and Cod Liver Oil, Fortified with Vitamins D & E.
  • Simply Timeless® is the classic way to support your body:
  • - Muscles: Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of muscle function
  • - Bones: Vitamin D supports the maintenance of normal bones
  • - Immunity: Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • - Heart: EPA & DHA support normal heart function†
  • - Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision*
  • - Brain: DHA supports normal brain function*
  • *The beneficial effects for brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250mg of DHA
  • †The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg EPA and DHA
  • At Seven Seas we believe that it's the simple things in life that keep you feeling young at heart. Seven Seas Simply Timeless® contains natural source of Omega-3 Fish oil with cod liver oil, rich in Vitamin D that helps maintain good health.
Information

Ingredients

Fish Oil Concentrate (35%), Cod Liver Oil (Fish) (18%), Fish Oil (17%), Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol), Vitamin E, Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D, DL Alpha Tocopherol)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage: Adults and children over 12 years: One capsule a day with a cold drink. Do not exceed the recommended dosage. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Warnings

  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Seven Seas Ltd.,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • TW14 8NX,

Net Contents

60 x Capsules

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Capsule%NRV
Fish Oil Concentrate525 mg
Cod Liver Oil268 mg
Fish Oil257 mg
Blend providing Omega-3 nutrients400 mg
Of which EPA199 mg
Of which DHA161 mg
Vitamin D 5 µg100
Vitamin E 10 mg α-TE83
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Safety information

View more safety information

