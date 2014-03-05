Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil Extra High Strength 60 Capsules
Offer
Product Description
- 60 One-a-Day Capsules - Food Supplement Gelatin Based Capsules Containing a Blend of Fish Oil and Cod Liver Oil, Fortified with Vitamins D & E.
- Simply Timeless® is the classic way to support your body:
- - Muscles: Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of muscle function
- - Bones: Vitamin D supports the maintenance of normal bones
- - Immunity: Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- - Heart: EPA & DHA support normal heart function†
- - Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision*
- - Brain: DHA supports normal brain function*
- *The beneficial effects for brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250mg of DHA
- †The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg EPA and DHA
- At Seven Seas we believe that it's the simple things in life that keep you feeling young at heart. Seven Seas Simply Timeless® contains natural source of Omega-3 Fish oil with cod liver oil, rich in Vitamin D that helps maintain good health.
- Muscles: Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of muscle function
- Bones: Vitamin D supports the maintenance of normal bones
- Immunity: Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Heart: EPA & DHA support normal heart function
- Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision
- Brain: DHA supports normal brain function
- Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of muscle function
- Vitamin D supports the maintenance of normal bones
- Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- EPA & DHA support normal heart function
- DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision
- DHA supports normal brain function
Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil Concentrate (35%), Cod Liver Oil (Fish) (18%), Fish Oil (17%), Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol), Vitamin E, Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D, DL Alpha Tocopherol)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage: Adults and children over 12 years: One capsule a day with a cold drink. Do not exceed the recommended dosage. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Warnings
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Road,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
Return to
- Have any Questions or Comments?
- Visit www.seven-seas.com
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Road,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
- UK.
Net Contents
60 x Capsules
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Capsule
|%NRV
|Fish Oil Concentrate
|525 mg
|Cod Liver Oil
|268 mg
|Fish Oil
|257 mg
|Blend providing Omega-3 nutrients
|400 mg
|Of which EPA
|199 mg
|Of which DHA
|161 mg
|Vitamin D
|5 µg
|100
|Vitamin E
|10 mg α-TE
|83
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Safety information
KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020