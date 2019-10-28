Tesco Cheese & Onion Sandwich

Love it
Good quality and i just love to hv it
YUK!
Fancy mixing mayo with these ingredients. Could we please have a roll or sandwich with cheese & a large onion slice, NO mayo.
lovely
totally delicious the mix of cheese onion and mayo is just great, wish you did it on white bread too, i love it as it is but would love it even more in white
Lovely strong flavour
Very strong flavour cheese and onion spread (same one can be bought as Tesco sandwich spread if you want to make your own) presented on fresh good quality bread. Edge to edge filling and delicious.