Tesco Cheese & Onion Sandwich

Tesco Cheese & Onion Sandwich
£ 1.20
£1.20/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2069kJ 495kcal
    25%
  • Fat27.5g
    39%
  • Saturates10.7g
    54%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1137kJ / 272kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of mayonnaise, medium mature Cheddar cheese, red Leicester cheese, onion and full fat soft cheese in white bread with oatmeal.
  • Packed with cheddar Our chefs' recipe combines Cheddar, Red Leicester and soft cheese mixed with fresh onions. Carefully handpacked everyday.
  • Carefully handpacked - everyday
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Medium Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (12%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Oatmeal, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Full Fat Soft Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1137kJ / 272kcal2069kJ / 495kcal
Fat15.1g27.5g
Saturates5.9g10.7g
Carbohydrate22.2g40.4g
Sugars2.0g3.6g
Fibre1.9g3.5g
Protein10.9g19.8g
Salt0.9g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Love it

5 stars

Good quality and i just love to hv it

YUK!

1 stars

Fancy mixing mayo with these ingredients. Could we please have a roll or sandwich with cheese & a large onion slice, NO mayo.

lovely

5 stars

totally delicious the mix of cheese onion and mayo is just great, wish you did it on white bread too, i love it as it is but would love it even more in white

Lovely strong flavour

5 stars

Very strong flavour cheese and onion spread (same one can be bought as Tesco sandwich spread if you want to make your own) presented on fresh good quality bread. Edge to edge filling and delicious.

