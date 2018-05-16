Fullers London Pride 4X500ml Can

Product Description
- Beer
- Win VIP experiences and prizes
- It takes skill, dedication and time to brew an ale this outstanding. It takes the same to become a lion. Play with pride, share with pride
- Roar with pride
- Official Beer of the British & Irish Lions
- Pack size: 2000ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
2.4
ABV
4.7% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before date see base of can
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Best served chilled. Open and pour quickly into the centre of the glass
Name and address
- Brewed at:
- Griffin Brewery,
- Chiswick Lane South,
- London,
- UK,
- W4 2QB.
Return to
- Griffin Brewery,
- Chiswick Lane South,
- London,
- UK,
- W4 2QB.
- Consumer helpline (UK): +44 (0) 333-301 0223
- www.fullersbrewery.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|Energy
|165 kJ
|-
|39 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5g
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|Protein
|0.5g
|Salt
|0g
