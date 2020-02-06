Tesco Basics A4 White Paper 500 Sheets 75Gsm

Use it for office and is good .
Good quality paper at an affordable price. Perfect for printer, writing and everyday use.
Wish it was recycled
It's fine for what it is, but why are there no recycled paper options?
Not good enough, Tesco!
Awful. Sticks in the printer. Wasted more paper than I used.
High Quality and Cheap!
Cheapest copier paper I have found and the quality is really high for what it costs. I have used it in my printer for years now on double sided ink printing. The ink doesn't bleed through, and I have very little paper jams with it. Best of all, my local Tesco's stocks it so I don't have to go online to find paper for my printer whose quality is this good at this cheap price. Would highly recommend.
given me a migraine
Paper is near impossible to separate from binder, ripping every time unless you are EXTREMELY careful, and even then it will often rip, and it's alway left with a very rough edge. It's a nightmare to rub out pencil writing on the paper due to its thin plasticy texture, and has driven me to the point of taking out time from my studying (which I'm already behind on - partly thanks to this paper...) to write this review when I should really be using the time to catch up on work.
Causes jams in printer
The quality of this seems to have changed recently: it now regularly jams in both printers.
Good for everyday use.
Good for everyday use and reasonably priced. Extra value when you buy two.
Good price.
I am happy with the quality of the paper and the price. Using click and collect saved postage costs too.
Excellent Value
Excellent value for money. Ideal for printing & perfect for children to write/colour on. Many uses & would definitely recommend.