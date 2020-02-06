By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Basics A4 White Paper 500 Sheets 75Gsm

Tesco Basics A4 White Paper 500 Sheets 75Gsm
£ 2.95
£2.95/each

Product Description

  • Suitable for use on both inkjet and laser printers
  • 500 sheets, A4 size
  • 75gsm weight
  • A basic good quality paper that is ideal for printing every day documents such as emails and forms. ECF (Elemental Chlorine Free)

Information

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500

Use it for office and is good .

5 stars

Use it for office and is good .

Good quality paper at an affordable price.

5 stars

Good quality paper at an affordable price. Perfect for printer, writing and everyday use.

Wish it was recycled

3 stars

It's fine for what it is, but why are there no recycled paper options?

Not good enough, Tesco!

1 stars

Awful. Sticks in the printer. Wasted more paper than I used.

High Quality and Cheap!

5 stars

Cheapest copier paper I have found and the quality is really high for what it costs. I have used it in my printer for years now on double sided ink printing. The ink doesn't bleed through, and I have very little paper jams with it. Best of all, my local Tesco's stocks it so I don't have to go online to find paper for my printer whose quality is this good at this cheap price. Would highly recommend.

given me a migraine

1 stars

Paper is near impossible to separate from binder, ripping every time unless you are EXTREMELY careful, and even then it will often rip, and it's alway left with a very rough edge. It's a nightmare to rub out pencil writing on the paper due to its thin plasticy texture, and has driven me to the point of taking out time from my studying (which I'm already behind on - partly thanks to this paper...) to write this review when I should really be using the time to catch up on work.

Causes jams in printer

3 stars

The quality of this seems to have changed recently: it now regularly jams in both printers.

Good for everyday use.

5 stars

Good for everyday use and reasonably priced. Extra value when you buy two.

Good price.

5 stars

I am happy with the quality of the paper and the price. Using click and collect saved postage costs too.

Excellent Value

5 stars

Excellent value for money. Ideal for printing & perfect for children to write/colour on. Many uses & would definitely recommend.

