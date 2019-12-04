Alka Seltzer Xs Double Action Tablets 20S

- Alka-Seltzer XS is a double action formula, with added caffeine, designed to act fast on pain. The soluble tablets contain aspirin and paracetamol, which together have pain relief, fever relief, and anti-inflammatory properties. Aspirin and paracetamol are rapidly absorbed and distributed around the body to provide fast relief of general pain such as headaches, migraines, period pain, toothache, and sore throat. Alka-Seltzer XS also provides symptomatic relief of fever, colds and flu, as well as rheumatic pain, sciatica, lumbago, fibrositis, and muscular aches and pains. Alka-Seltzer XS can be taken by adults and children over 16. It is sugar free and suitable for vegetarians and vegans.
- Fast, double action pain relief
- Water-soluble tablets with aspirin, paracetamol + caffeine
- For general pain including headaches & migraines, period pain, rheumatic & muscular pain
- Relief from cold & flu symptoms
- Sugar free
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
Information
Ingredients
Each Effervescent Tablet contains: Aspirin 267mg, Paracetamol 133mg, Caffeine 40mg, Sodium content 472mg per tablet
Storage
Do not store above 25°C. Store in the original packaging.
Preparation and Usage
- Always read the label.
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully.
- Directions: Alka-Seltzer XS should always be dissolved in water before use.
- Dosage: Adults and children aged 16 and over: 2 tablets every 4 hours, if necessary.
- Do not take more than 8 tablets in 24 hours.
- Do not take for more than 3 days without consulting your doctor.
Warnings
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- Do not give to children under 16 years of age, unless your doctor tells you to.
- Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.
- If you do not get better talk to your doctor.
- Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to your doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well.
- CONTAINS ASPIRIN AND PARACETAMOL
Name and address
- MA Holder:
- Bayer plc,
- 400 South Oak Way,
- Reading,
- RG2 6AD,
- UK.
Return to
Lower age limit
16 Years
Net Contents
20 x Effervescent Tablets
Safety information
Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Do not give to children under 16 years of age, unless your doctor tells you to. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better talk to your doctor. Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to your doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well. CONTAINS ASPIRIN AND PARACETAMOL
Using Product Information
