Oral-B Pro- Expert Professional Protect Toothpaste 75Ml

4.5(3286)Write a review
£ 1.90
£2.54/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Delivers all-around protection
  • Protects the areas dentists check most
  • Helps prevent cavities & gum problems
  • Oral-B Pro-Expert Professional Protection toothpaste has a unique combination of ingredients that provides 24 hours protection by brushing twice a day. It targets and protects against the 8 areas dentists check most: gum problems, sensitivity, cavities, plaque, stains, bad breath, tartar and enamel erosion.
  • Our most advanced toothpaste technology
  • 24 hours protection against plaque by brushing twice a day
  • Contains a unique combination of stannous fluoride and other active ingredients
  • With a clean mint flavor for a fresh breath
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Propylene Glycol, PEG-6, Zinc Lactate, Aqua, Trisodium Phosphate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Sodium Gluconate, Stannous Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Cinnamal, PVP, Sodium Fluoride, Eugenol, Sodium Hydroxide, CI 74160

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  • For adults and adolescents above 12 years. For children above 6 years, ask a dentist before use. Contains Stannous Fluoride (1100 ppm Fluoride) and Sodium Fluoride (350 ppm Fluoride).

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

75 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

3286 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

good stuff!

4 stars

good stuff!

Excellent!

5 stars

Love the taste and teeth feel really clean after using it.

Excellent!

5 stars

Bought it only when on offer in shop as normally use sugarshield but will buy again

Excellent!

5 stars

Teeth are very snow-white. I love this paste. recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I'm a fan of Oral B, its worth paying bit more. Teeth feel nice and clean after using this.

Feel cleaner for longer

5 stars

I love this toothpaste, my teeth feel cleaner for longer during the day.

7555337828

4 stars

I am very skeptical about most tooth pastes. And normally stick to colgate. But after going to the dentist and finding out I had gum disease I went and brought this tooth paste in hope it somewhat helps? I'm on the 2nd tube, and it's lifted some stains off the teeth, which make them appear brighter. But the downfall I've noticed is that I get a gooey strips falling off my gums, a few hours later. Some say this is because it's repairing the gums. I don't know.. But my gums have been shedding, but I feel the difference definitely

Great

5 stars

This is my ride or die when it comes to ensuring my Teeth are clean and Gleaming.perfect for sensitivity. have been using this brand a very long time. i get a lot of compliments about how white my teeth are.Thanks Oral-B

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this paste, really leaves my mouth fresh and clean

Excellent!

5 stars

We have used Oral B toothpaste for a long time. Does the job well.

1-10 of 3286 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

