Oral-B Pro- Expert Professional Protect Toothpaste 75Ml

good stuff!
good stuff!
Love the taste and teeth feel really clean after using it.
Bought it only when on offer in shop as normally use sugarshield but will buy again
Teeth are very snow-white. I love this paste. recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I'm a fan of Oral B, its worth paying bit more. Teeth feel nice and clean after using this.
Feel cleaner for longer
I love this toothpaste, my teeth feel cleaner for longer during the day.
I am very skeptical about most tooth pastes. And normally stick to colgate. But after going to the dentist and finding out I had gum disease I went and brought this tooth paste in hope it somewhat helps? I'm on the 2nd tube, and it's lifted some stains off the teeth, which make them appear brighter. But the downfall I've noticed is that I get a gooey strips falling off my gums, a few hours later. Some say this is because it's repairing the gums. I don't know.. But my gums have been shedding, but I feel the difference definitely
Great
This is my ride or die when it comes to ensuring my Teeth are clean and Gleaming.perfect for sensitivity. have been using this brand a very long time. i get a lot of compliments about how white my teeth are.Thanks Oral-B
Love this paste, really leaves my mouth fresh and clean
We have used Oral B toothpaste for a long time. Does the job well.