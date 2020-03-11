Garnier Ambre Solaire Clear Protect Spf30 200Ml

Not greasy
I think this is a really good product it not greasy and easy to apply. Spray and leave to dry in , no hassle and easy to use if you have children. No running around after them. It smell so nice and doesn’t leave any streaky marks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice and light
Amber solaire clear protect transparent sun cream goes on really light, smells great and isn’t sticky like normal sun cream. I can’t rate the protection as it’s too cold right now but looking forward to using this on holiday soon! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Clever and effective
I usually use this brand for my sunscreen, so I was looking forward to trying this out. The texture is fantastic, and it goes on so easily, with no white streaks or obvious area. It’s very easy to see where it has been applied, so you won’t miss it!! Great sunscreen, I’ll be using this from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
What more could you want?
The pump action makes it easy to apply. You just spray and rub in to the skin. You haven’t got to worry about it sitting heavy on the skin or making you look like a sheep. I always apply in regular increments throughout the day, and none of us have been burnt using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Its suncream. Does the trick
The product smelt alot of suncream smell. I dont usually purchase a high brand product. The spray worked well and it did the job as it should. Although the product applied well it was slightly greasy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely love this
I love how this spray leaves my skin feeling soft and soothed as well as providing a great level of protection from the sun. It absorbs really well with no sticky residue and smells absolutely divine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to use
Great product, easy to use and much nicer to use than thick creams that take ages to sink in. Not tested it on white clothes yet to see if it stains. Really liked to use it and spray didn't get clogged, but as it was clear it was easy to miss a spot or two. Overall was a pleasant product but just be careful you get it everywhere. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Must have on every single holiday
Excellent to apply, made my life so much easier on the beach. My skin was really soft and healthy after use. Easy to use and carry, literally I can’t imagine my holiday without Garnier Ambre Solaire anymore! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]