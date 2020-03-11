By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Ambre Solaire Clear Protect Spf30 200Ml

4.5(81)
Garnier Ambre Solaire Clear Protect Spf30 200Ml
Product Description

  • Clear Protect Sun Cream Spray SPF30
  • Offers protection against UVA & UVB with a SPF30
  • Non-greasy formula leaving skin feeling soft & moisturised
  • 200ml bottle of the water-resistant, ultra hydrating sunscreen
  • Garnier Ambre Solaire Clear Protect leaves no white marks thanks to its transparent formula and non-greasy finish.
  • The filtration system features Mexoryl ®XL to help protect against:
  • UVB: Immediate sun-induced skin damage
  • UVA: long-term sun-induced skin damage and premature skin-ageing.
  • Tested under dermatological control.
  • Formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays.
  • Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
  • Garnier Ambre Solaire has been an expert in sun protection since 1935. Our broad spectrum, photostable products contain UVB and UVA filters to help protect against immediate and long-term sun induced damage and premature skin ageing. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
  • Advanced photostable UVA and UVB protection
  • Transparent formula, no white marks
  • Non-greasy and water resistant
  • High protection for tanned fair skin
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

884832 6, Alcohol Denat., Homosalate, Octocrylene, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Dicaprylyl Ether, Tocopherol, Polyamide-8, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Acrylates / Octylacrylamide Copolymer, BHT, Citronellol, Citral, Aqua / Water, Coumarin, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C190445/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply the sunscreen product just before sun exposure.
  • Apply a generous amount of product ensuring that there is a thick and uniform layer on the skin. Leave to dry and apply a second time to ensure generous application. An insufficient amount of product reduces the level of protection.
  • Re-apply frequently and generously to maintain protection, especially after swimming, perspiring or towelling.

Warnings

  • Over-exposure to the sun is dangerous.
  • Do not stay too long in the sun, even while using a sunscreen product, because it does not provide 100% protection.
  • Do not spray directly on face.
  • Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. Keep them well covered with a hat, T-shirt and sun glasses.
  • Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly. Avoid contact with fabrics to prevent staining.
  • FLAMMABLE
  • USAGE PRECAUTIONS: This product contains alcohol. Do not apply on the face or on irritated skin. Do not use on children. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition. Avoid spraying towards the eyes or on irritated skin; in case of contact rinse immediately and abundantly with water.

Net Contents

200ml

Safety information

81 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Not greasy

5 stars

I think this is a really good product it not greasy and easy to apply. Spray and leave to dry in , no hassle and easy to use if you have children. No running around after them. It smell so nice and doesn’t leave any streaky marks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice and light

5 stars

Amber solaire clear protect transparent sun cream goes on really light, smells great and isn’t sticky like normal sun cream. I can’t rate the protection as it’s too cold right now but looking forward to using this on holiday soon! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clever and effective

5 stars

I usually use this brand for my sunscreen, so I was looking forward to trying this out. The texture is fantastic, and it goes on so easily, with no white streaks or obvious area. It’s very easy to see where it has been applied, so you won’t miss it!! Great sunscreen, I’ll be using this from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What more could you want?

5 stars

The pump action makes it easy to apply. You just spray and rub in to the skin. You haven’t got to worry about it sitting heavy on the skin or making you look like a sheep. I always apply in regular increments throughout the day, and none of us have been burnt using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Its suncream. Does the trick

4 stars

The product smelt alot of suncream smell. I dont usually purchase a high brand product. The spray worked well and it did the job as it should. Although the product applied well it was slightly greasy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely love this

5 stars

I love how this spray leaves my skin feeling soft and soothed as well as providing a great level of protection from the sun. It absorbs really well with no sticky residue and smells absolutely divine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use

4 stars

Great product, easy to use and much nicer to use than thick creams that take ages to sink in. Not tested it on white clothes yet to see if it stains. Really liked to use it and spray didn't get clogged, but as it was clear it was easy to miss a spot or two. Overall was a pleasant product but just be careful you get it everywhere. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Must have on every single holiday

5 stars

Excellent to apply, made my life so much easier on the beach. My skin was really soft and healthy after use. Easy to use and carry, literally I can’t imagine my holiday without Garnier Ambre Solaire anymore! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 81 reviews

