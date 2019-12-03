By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Red Grapefruit Each

3(7)Write a review
image 1 of Red Grapefruit Each
£ 0.50
£0.50/each
1/2 a typical grapefruit contains
  • Energy268kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars12.7g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 143kJ / 34kcal

Product Description

  • Loose Red Grapefruit
Information

Ingredients

Grapefruit

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Israel, Morocco, Swaziland, Turkey, USA, Cyprus (South)

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

45

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains1/2 a typical grapefruit (187g) contains
Energy143kJ / 34kcal268kJ / 63kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.8g12.7g
Sugars6.8g12.7g
Fibre1.3g2.4g
Protein0.8g1.5g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
Vitamin C36mg (45%NRV)67mg (84%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

7 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

The ever decreasing grapefruit.

3 stars

These grapefruit are ridiculously tiny, I thought I'd had bad luck last time but no, this was the same this week. Grapefruits are large round fruits, as in the picture, these were squashed and small. The taste is ok but could be sweeter, probably because they have been picked small and hence a tad underripe. I usually eat half a grapefruit at a time but I could eat a whole one, they're so small.

Never in my life have I had grapefruit which were

1 stars

Never in my life have I had grapefruit which were totally dry, literally devoid of any juice whatsoever. That's after peeling one was so difficult I thought my thumb would break. The oranges I also ordered were not much better, but at least there was some juice. What are Tesco buyers playing at?

Great fruit

5 stars

These are great fruit

do you sell pink grape fruit

1 stars

do you sell pink grape fruit

Not really. The skins are often too thick consequ

2 stars

Not really. The skins are often too thick consequently less grapefruit and more pith. A thin skin grapefruit is the best and not many have been coming my way recently.

Beautiful Fruit

5 stars

I bought these to have with breakfast and was very pleased to find them juicy and very fresh

Not sweet.

3 stars

Firm but not very sweet.

