Red Grapefruit Each

The ever decreasing grapefruit.
These grapefruit are ridiculously tiny, I thought I'd had bad luck last time but no, this was the same this week. Grapefruits are large round fruits, as in the picture, these were squashed and small. The taste is ok but could be sweeter, probably because they have been picked small and hence a tad underripe. I usually eat half a grapefruit at a time but I could eat a whole one, they're so small.
Never in my life have I had grapefruit which were
Never in my life have I had grapefruit which were totally dry, literally devoid of any juice whatsoever. That's after peeling one was so difficult I thought my thumb would break. The oranges I also ordered were not much better, but at least there was some juice. What are Tesco buyers playing at?
Great fruit
These are great fruit
do you sell pink grape fruit
Not really. The skins are often too thick consequ
Not really. The skins are often too thick consequently less grapefruit and more pith. A thin skin grapefruit is the best and not many have been coming my way recently.
Beautiful Fruit
I bought these to have with breakfast and was very pleased to find them juicy and very fresh
Not sweet.
Firm but not very sweet.