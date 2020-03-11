By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Childrens Sun Lotion F50+ 200Ml

Nivea Childrens Sun Lotion F50+ 200Ml
Product Description

  • Very high protection for kids (SPF 50+)
  • EU compliant UVA & UVB filter system
  • Very water-resistant

  • NIVEA SUN Kids Protect & Play Sun Lotion SPF 50+ immediately protects your kids against sunburn and long-term skin damage caused by sunlight. It offers highly effective UVA and UVB protection. The caring and moisturising formula has been designed with the delicate skin of your loved ones in mind. It helps reduce the risk of sun allergies and is extra water-resistant. The skin compatibility of this sunscreen has been dermatologically proven. It is important to keep your babies and young children out of direct sunlight – no matter the SPF.

  • Caring and moisturising formula for children’s delicate skin
  • Helps reduce the risk of sun allergies
  • Highly effective UVA/UVB protection
  • Immediately protects against sunburn and long-term skin damage
  • Extra water resistant
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Homosalate, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dibutyl Adipate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Panthenol, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Cellulose Gum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sucrose Polystearate, Polyglyceryl-4 Diisostearate/Polyhydroxystearate/Sebacate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Chloride, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

57 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Highly recommend

4 stars

Used many times for both of my young children and neither have ever had sunburn in this country or abroad. Nice thick consistency assures good coverage and it has a pleasant smell.

Brilliant

5 stars

I love all Nivea products so this is perfect for my kids, it's great all round, protects them from the sun and moisturizers their skin too which is great as my eldest has ezcema.

Really impressed

5 stars

Cream was a good consistency, not to thin and not too thick, it rubbed in nicely without taking too much time. I used it on both my children in the morning on a lovely sunny day and they didn't burn or get red, my son has quite sensitive skin but was fine with this cream. I didn't notice any stains on my kids clothes after using which can happen with a lot of other sun creams. Overall I would definitely recommend Nivea, its a good high factor and gives great protection, good for all the family not just the kids! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left something to be desired

2 stars

Nivea is a brand i know and trust however i feel this product fell short of my expectations for a couple of reasons. 1) instructions say apply frequently but how often is this? I'd have liked clearer guidelines. Some own shop brands sun creams offer 8hr protection 2) UVA rating is 4 star but own shop brands offer 5 star [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great sun lotion from a well known brand

5 stars

The Nivea cream was easy to apply and had a nice fragrance. The lotion was a nice constnstancey. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hard to apply

2 stars

very bad product as its hard to apply and leave lot of marks. so it is better to use spray rather then this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fun in the sun!!

5 stars

I really liked this sunscreen. It smells lovely and absorbed into my daughters skin really well without being greasy. She went into the paddling pool while using the NIVEA sunscreen and I could still smell it on her when she came out so this reassured me that the sunscreen was still working after getting wet. I also liked that it provides instant protection so she could go out to play as soon as it was applied. I would, and have, reccomend it to friends and I will definitely buy this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

100% recommended

5 stars

The suncream went on easily, a little went a long way. Smells pleasant and protected my children well from the sun [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Would recommend

4 stars

I've used this brand before and found it has good protection from tropical sun. Adequately water resistant, nothing is 100%, they all need to be reapplied eventually after swimming or sweating etc. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Safe and sound

4 stars

Trusted protection for my children. Non greasy - soaks in nicely - protected their skin perfectly! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

