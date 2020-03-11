Nivea Childrens Sun Lotion F50+ 200Ml

Highly recommend
Used many times for both of my young children and neither have ever had sunburn in this country or abroad. Nice thick consistency assures good coverage and it has a pleasant smell.
Brilliant
I love all Nivea products so this is perfect for my kids, it's great all round, protects them from the sun and moisturizers their skin too which is great as my eldest has ezcema.
Really impressed
Cream was a good consistency, not to thin and not too thick, it rubbed in nicely without taking too much time. I used it on both my children in the morning on a lovely sunny day and they didn't burn or get red, my son has quite sensitive skin but was fine with this cream. I didn't notice any stains on my kids clothes after using which can happen with a lot of other sun creams. Overall I would definitely recommend Nivea, its a good high factor and gives great protection, good for all the family not just the kids! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Left something to be desired
Nivea is a brand i know and trust however i feel this product fell short of my expectations for a couple of reasons. 1) instructions say apply frequently but how often is this? I'd have liked clearer guidelines. Some own shop brands sun creams offer 8hr protection 2) UVA rating is 4 star but own shop brands offer 5 star [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great sun lotion from a well known brand
The Nivea cream was easy to apply and had a nice fragrance. The lotion was a nice constnstancey. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Hard to apply
very bad product as its hard to apply and leave lot of marks. so it is better to use spray rather then this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fun in the sun!!
I really liked this sunscreen. It smells lovely and absorbed into my daughters skin really well without being greasy. She went into the paddling pool while using the NIVEA sunscreen and I could still smell it on her when she came out so this reassured me that the sunscreen was still working after getting wet. I also liked that it provides instant protection so she could go out to play as soon as it was applied. I would, and have, reccomend it to friends and I will definitely buy this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
100% recommended
The suncream went on easily, a little went a long way. Smells pleasant and protected my children well from the sun [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Would recommend
I've used this brand before and found it has good protection from tropical sun. Adequately water resistant, nothing is 100%, they all need to be reapplied eventually after swimming or sweating etc. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Safe and sound
Trusted protection for my children. Non greasy - soaks in nicely - protected their skin perfectly! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]