By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pears Conference Class 1 Loose

3(19)Write a review
image 1 of Pears Conference Class 1 Loose
£ 0.41
£2.20/kg
A typical pear contains
  • Energy261kJ 62.0kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1gg
    <1%
  • Sugars13.3g
    15%
  • Salt<0.01gg
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 196.40kJ (46.50kcal)

Product Description

  • CONFERENCE PEARS PEARS FRUIT PICKLIST

Information

Ingredients

Pear

Storage

To ripen pears, place in a fruit bowl at room temperature. To test ripeness, gently press your thumb near to the top of the pear, just below the stalk.  When the flesh gives, the pear is ripe and ready to eat. For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of Italy,Netherlands,United Kingdom,Belgium,Netherlands,South Africa,Spain

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical pear (133g) contains
Energy196.40kJ (46.50kcal)261.21kJ (61.84kcal)
Fat.10g.13g
Saturates.01g.01g
Carbohydrate10.00g13.30g
Sugars10.00g13.30g
Fibre2.20g2.93g
Protein.30g.40g
Salt.00.00g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

19 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Yes very good

5 stars

Yes very good

Lovely fruit

4 stars

Bought 4. Left in fruit bowl until they had softned a little and put in fridge. 3 were absolutely suculant ,, so juicy loved them. Unfortunately one of them started going bad on the inside. But i would definitely buy again

I am well pleased with these. Huge and after a fe

4 stars

I am well pleased with these. Huge and after a few days in the fruit dish taste delicious. Yes I do peel them and cut them into chunks and have with my breakfast cereal. So much fruit is disappointing, but not these, ordering more this week.

Some Hard Pears

2 stars

Sometimes delicious, other times hard as bullets.

pros :: its big and doesnt taste to bad 1 some

3 stars

pros :: its big and doesnt taste to bad 1 sometimes it doesnt taste good as its

didn't ripen, happened on a couple of occaisions

2 stars

didn't ripen, happened on a couple of occaisions

Good Value for money , Full of Flavour, Good for C

5 stars

Good Value for money , Full of Flavour, Good for Cooking as well as fruit bowl

THEY ARE LOVELY BUT TOO BIG PLEASE CAN I HAVE SMAL

5 stars

THEY ARE LOVELY BUT TOO BIG PLEASE CAN I HAVE SMALLER PEARS THANK YOU

Not edible

1 stars

Awful last week. Usually ripe after a couple of days and last longer in the fridge. Last week they were so hard and impossible to eat after 5 days and not in the fridge.

Poor picking

1 stars

Poor quality of product picked for me.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Jaffa Clementine Or Sweet Easy Peeler 600G

£ 1.85
£3.09/kg

Offer

Rosedene Farms Raspberries 125G

£ 1.40
£11.20/kg

Tesco Strawberries 227G

£ 2.00
£8.82/kg

Rosedene Farms Blueberries 125G

£ 1.09
£8.72/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here