Pears Conference Class 1 Loose

Yes very good
Yes very good
Lovely fruit
Bought 4. Left in fruit bowl until they had softned a little and put in fridge. 3 were absolutely suculant ,, so juicy loved them. Unfortunately one of them started going bad on the inside. But i would definitely buy again
I am well pleased with these. Huge and after a fe
I am well pleased with these. Huge and after a few days in the fruit dish taste delicious. Yes I do peel them and cut them into chunks and have with my breakfast cereal. So much fruit is disappointing, but not these, ordering more this week.
Some Hard Pears
Sometimes delicious, other times hard as bullets.
pros :: its big and doesnt taste to bad 1 some
pros :: its big and doesnt taste to bad 1 sometimes it doesnt taste good as its
didn't ripen, happened on a couple of occaisions
didn't ripen, happened on a couple of occaisions
Good Value for money , Full of Flavour, Good for C
Good Value for money , Full of Flavour, Good for Cooking as well as fruit bowl
THEY ARE LOVELY BUT TOO BIG PLEASE CAN I HAVE SMAL
THEY ARE LOVELY BUT TOO BIG PLEASE CAN I HAVE SMALLER PEARS THANK YOU
Not edible
Awful last week. Usually ripe after a couple of days and last longer in the fridge. Last week they were so hard and impossible to eat after 5 days and not in the fridge.
Poor picking
Poor quality of product picked for me.