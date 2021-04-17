Nivea Moisturising Sun Lotion Spf20 200Ml

Nivea Moisturising Sun Lotion Spf20 200MlProtect your skin the sun’s UV rays with a medium SPF20 defence factorEnhanced UVA & UVB filter system that’s compliant to EU skin protection200ml formula contains Vitamin E to revitalise skin & fight aging of skin
NIVEA SUN Protect & Moisture SPF 20 provides you with long-lasting and intensive moisture. The formula is readily biodegradable and water-resistant. Get highly effective UVA and UVB protection that immediately protects you against sunburn and premature skin aging. The caring, formula works in balance with skin's microbiome which is a natural layer of bacteria acting as a skin's natural defense system. Before sun exposure, apply sunscreen generously and reapply frequently, especially after swimming, perspiring and toweling. The skin compatibility of this sunscreen has been dermatologically provenThe caring formula respects the ocean by being free from: UV filters Octinoxate, Oxybenzone, Octocrylene and free of microplastic.Protect the whole family with our Kids and UV Face Range too! To complete your summer care routine, try our After Sun range.
Highly effective UVA and UVB protectionImmediately protects against sunburn and premature skin agingLong-lasting and intensive moisture – Prevents skin from moisture lossQuick Absorption SunscreenReadily biodegradable and Water-resistant formula
Pack size: 200ML
Ingredients
Aqua, Isopropyl Palmitate, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Stearyl Alcohol, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, C18-38 Alkyl Hydroxystearoyl Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tocopherol, Xanthan Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Parfum
Produce of
Made in Germany
Net Contents
200ml ℮