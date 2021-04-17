Nivea Moisturising Sun Lotion Spf20 200Ml Protect your skin the sun’s UV rays with a medium SPF20 defence factor Enhanced UVA & UVB filter system that’s compliant to EU skin protection 200ml formula contains Vitamin E to revitalise skin & fight aging of skin

NIVEA SUN Protect & Moisture SPF 20 provides you with long-lasting and intensive moisture. The formula is readily biodegradable and water-resistant. Get highly effective UVA and UVB protection that immediately protects you against sunburn and premature skin aging. The caring, formula works in balance with skin's microbiome which is a natural layer of bacteria acting as a skin's natural defense system. Before sun exposure, apply sunscreen generously and reapply frequently, especially after swimming, perspiring and toweling. The skin compatibility of this sunscreen has been dermatologically proven The caring formula respects the ocean by being free from: UV filters Octinoxate, Oxybenzone, Octocrylene and free of microplastic. Protect the whole family with our Kids and UV Face Range too! To complete your summer care routine, try our After Sun range.

Highly effective UVA and UVB protection Immediately protects against sunburn and premature skin aging Long-lasting and intensive moisture – Prevents skin from moisture loss Quick Absorption Sunscreen Readily biodegradable and Water-resistant formula

Ingredients

Aqua, Isopropyl Palmitate, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Stearyl Alcohol, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, C18-38 Alkyl Hydroxystearoyl Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tocopherol, Xanthan Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

200ml ℮