Nivea Moisturising Sun Spray Spf 15 200Ml

Skin feels moisturised and soft 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 29th April 2019 I have been using the day and night Q10 for about 3 weeks now and my skin is looking more healthy. I cant really see any improvement with my wrinkles but I will continue using and perhaps in time I will notice an improvement. However, I do find the fragrance very strong. i suffer from hayfever and as the small is strong it starts me off sneezing. I think it would be beneficial if this product was less perfumed .

Birthday Present 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 23rd July 2018 I received a jar for my birthday from my Grandchildren.Much appreciated and the only jar of face cream I have ever stuck with and used to the end. Very light didn't feel greasy and no overpowering perfumed smell. Trouble is I can't wait for Christmas for another jar I shall have to treat myself

nice effect :) I like it 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 4th April 2018 Gives good protection although at times it can be quite sticky/greasy but that maybe down to the usage. That being said, there aren't too many other suncreams around that tend to provide such good protection.

Better Products Are Available 2 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 3rd April 2018 I have very fair pale white skin and decided to take this sun spray with me on holiday to Orlando. Having used other Nivea sun products I wasn't expecting much. Unfortunately due to only being SPF 15 the product didn't stand well against the scorching Florida sunshine and I burnt very quickly, even with regular re-application. Although the product can be sprayed on you still need to rub it in, which leaves you with greasy hands, meaning everything you touch gets covered in it. I wouldn't recommend this product as there are many other non-greasy sun sprays with higher SPF rating widely available online and in many stores. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bring on the sun...or snow 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 28th March 2018 Come sun or snow, you still need protection and Nivea have you covered! Its lightweight feel, pleasant scent and fantastic coverage is exactly what you need - I can't wait to try the rest of the range. Bring on the sun [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

That what you need for summer 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 27th March 2018 That What You need for summer First time I try this sun protec spray and it's really nice the smell and consistency and dispenser works everytime I can recommend to all my friends worthed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The protection that you need 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 25th March 2018 In the last two weeks, I wanted to give a try to NIVEA Sun Protect & Moisture Sun Spay SPF15. Is still spring, I know but you need protection anyway. It gives you a thin layer of protection and a lot of hydratation. And when I say hydratation, I mean HYDRATATION. I love this product and I know that anyone who will try it will have the same opinion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light SPF sun spray 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 22nd March 2018 I like this spray, it’s easy to use and light feeling. I don’t really like sun creams as they are quite thick and pasty and my skin feels sticky all over. Also some areas are hard to reach when applying cream by yourself. With this spray I just spray straight on to the skin and lightly rub it on, as it absorbs fairly quickly. The size of the bottle is perfect, not too big to carry in your bag! It’s a good and easy way for apply sun protection and definitely it’s going to come with me on holidays. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect product 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 21st March 2018 Perfect product. A delicate fragrance. The skin is very well protected. Moisturized. I would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]