By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Moisturising Sun Spray Spf 15 200Ml

4.5(47)Write a review
Nivea Moisturising Sun Spray Spf 15 200Ml
£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Protect your skin the sun’s UV rays with a medium SPF15 defence factor
  • Enhanced UVA & UVB filter system that’s compliant to EU skin protection
  • 200ml water-resistant, non-greasy formula offering an invisible cool mist

  • NIVEA SUN Protect & Moisture Sun Spray provides you immediate protection against sunburn and premature skin ageing and offers you everything your skin needs during sun exposure thanks to 5 benefits in 1: UVA protection, UVB protection, Water resistance, Intensive Moisture and Soft skin feeling. The caring formula supports the skin barrier by preventing skin from moisture loss. NIVEA SUN aims to continuously minimize the impact on the environment. All global NIVEA SUN formulations are already compliant with Hawaii Reef Bill, free from Octinoxate and Oxybenzone.

  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Homosalate, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Octocrylene, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Panthenol, Glyceryl Stearate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Citric Acid, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxyacetophenone, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Warnings

  • _NULL

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

_NULL

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

47 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Skin feels moisturised and soft

4 stars

I have been using the day and night Q10 for about 3 weeks now and my skin is looking more healthy. I cant really see any improvement with my wrinkles but I will continue using and perhaps in time I will notice an improvement. However, I do find the fragrance very strong. i suffer from hayfever and as the small is strong it starts me off sneezing. I think it would be beneficial if this product was less perfumed .

Birthday Present

4 stars

I received a jar for my birthday from my Grandchildren.Much appreciated and the only jar of face cream I have ever stuck with and used to the end. Very light didn't feel greasy and no overpowering perfumed smell. Trouble is I can't wait for Christmas for another jar I shall have to treat myself

nice effect :) I like it

5 stars

Gives good protection although at times it can be quite sticky/greasy but that maybe down to the usage. That being said, there aren't too many other suncreams around that tend to provide such good protection.

Better Products Are Available

2 stars

I have very fair pale white skin and decided to take this sun spray with me on holiday to Orlando. Having used other Nivea sun products I wasn't expecting much. Unfortunately due to only being SPF 15 the product didn't stand well against the scorching Florida sunshine and I burnt very quickly, even with regular re-application. Although the product can be sprayed on you still need to rub it in, which leaves you with greasy hands, meaning everything you touch gets covered in it. I wouldn't recommend this product as there are many other non-greasy sun sprays with higher SPF rating widely available online and in many stores. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bring on the sun...or snow

5 stars

Come sun or snow, you still need protection and Nivea have you covered! Its lightweight feel, pleasant scent and fantastic coverage is exactly what you need - I can't wait to try the rest of the range. Bring on the sun [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

That what you need for summer

5 stars

That What You need for summer First time I try this sun protec spray and it's really nice the smell and consistency and dispenser works everytime I can recommend to all my friends worthed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The protection that you need

4 stars

In the last two weeks, I wanted to give a try to NIVEA Sun Protect & Moisture Sun Spay SPF15. Is still spring, I know but you need protection anyway. It gives you a thin layer of protection and a lot of hydratation. And when I say hydratation, I mean HYDRATATION. I love this product and I know that anyone who will try it will have the same opinion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light SPF sun spray

4 stars

I like this spray, it’s easy to use and light feeling. I don’t really like sun creams as they are quite thick and pasty and my skin feels sticky all over. Also some areas are hard to reach when applying cream by yourself. With this spray I just spray straight on to the skin and lightly rub it on, as it absorbs fairly quickly. The size of the bottle is perfect, not too big to carry in your bag! It’s a good and easy way for apply sun protection and definitely it’s going to come with me on holidays. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect product

5 stars

Perfect product. A delicate fragrance. The skin is very well protected. Moisturized. I would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea sun cream

5 stars

This is a good product. It is easy to use and not greasy. I have sensitive, eczema prone skin so I sprayed it on my normal skin and tried it on a patch of eczema. It was comfortable on my skin, no reaction or discomfort and on my eczema it itches a little bit like any cream would but did not cause it to flare up. I like that it has 4 star UVA protection even though it is only medium protection. It also smells lovely! I would definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Nivea After Sun Spray 200Ml

£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Offer

Nivea Moisturising Sun Spray Spf20 200Ml

£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Offer

Nivea Sun Moisturising After Sun Lotion 400Ml

£ 7.00
£1.75/100ml

Offer

Nivea Sun Face Cream Anti-Aging F50+ 50Ml

£ 7.00
£14.00/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here