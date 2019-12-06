By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brussels Sprouts Loose Class 1

£ 0.03
£1.18/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 214kJ / 51kcal

Product Description

  • Brussels sprouts, loose
  • "Tesco Brussels Sprouts A carefully grown classic sprout, ideal for Sunday roasts Working in partnership with trusted growers from around the world, our brussels sprouts are grown in carefully tended fields where they are selected for their size and sweetness. A nutty classic, ideal for steaming, roasting or even stir frys. "
  • Nutty & Sweet A carefully grown classic sprout, ideal for Sunday roasts

Information

Ingredients

Brussels Sprouts

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Belgium, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical 80g serving contains
Energy214kJ / 51kcal171kJ / 41kcal
Fat1.4g1.1g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate4.1g3.3g
Sugars3.1g2.5g
Fibre4.1g3.3g
Protein3.5g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C115mg (144%NRV)92mg (115%NRV)
Folic Acid135µg (68%NRV)108µg (54%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Nutritional information relates to the raw product, as sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Never get the amount I want, just a very small qua

1 stars

Never get the amount I want, just a very small quantity - cannot understand it. They were very small but good flavour. Only just enough for one meal for 2 and even then rather mean.

Beware ordering weight!

1 stars

There is something wrong with the weight calculation. I asked for 0.3kg, that is 300g. I notice now that the price says 3p, so I should have known something was wrong. In fact the delivery was 10g, 11p, half a dozen sprouts. The quality of the sprouts was pretty poor as well.

