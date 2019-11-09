Loose Closed Cup Mushrooms

The bottom of the barrel!
I ordered 20 mushrooms. A plastic bag containing fairly grubby mushrooms was delivered. I had not noticed, until I came to use them, that only 12 could be called entire and that the remainder of the bag contained bits which evidently made up the weight. If you do decide to risk buying these, check them before the driver leaves so that you can hand them back!
Dreadful quality
poor quality
Maximum quantity?
Don't get me wrong these are lovely mushrooms! but why is there a maximum quantity of 20 for this item? i want to buy loose produce!
loose the plastic
why can't i get chestnut mushrooms without plastic?
lovely for breakfast
must be packed in paper bag not plastic