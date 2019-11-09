By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Loose Closed Cup Mushrooms

£ 0.06
£2.75/kg
100g as sold
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ / 8kcal

Product Description

  • Closed Cup Mushrooms Loose
  • Very versatile and tasty fresh or cooked. Use raw in salads, sautéed, breaded, or as an ingredient to enrich sauces, soups or entrées.
  • Delicate in flavour

Information

Ingredients

Closed Cup Mushroom

Storage

Keep refrigerated.  Do not freeze

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not peel.No need to trim. Rinse or wipe before use.

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as sold100g as sold
Energy35kJ / 8kcal35kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

The bottom of the barrel!

1 stars

I ordered 20 mushrooms. A plastic bag containing fairly grubby mushrooms was delivered. I had not noticed, until I came to use them, that only 12 could be called entire and that the remainder of the bag contained bits which evidently made up the weight. If you do decide to risk buying these, check them before the driver leaves so that you can hand them back!

Dreadful quality

1 stars

poor quality

Maximum quantity?

3 stars

Don't get me wrong these are lovely mushrooms! but why is there a maximum quantity of 20 for this item? i want to buy loose produce!

loose the plastic

1 stars

why can't i get chestnut mushrooms without plastic?

lovely for breakfast

4 stars

must be packed in paper bag not plastic

