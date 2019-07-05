By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Little Gem Lettuce 2 Pack

2.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Little Gem Lettuce 2 Pack
£ 0.85
£0.43/each
Per 80g
  • Energy48kJ 11kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 60kJ / 14kcal

Product Description

  • Little gem lettuce.
  • Harvested by hand Trimmed in the field to reveal their crisp, tender leaves
Information

Ingredients

Little Gem Lettuce

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Approx. 2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy60kJ / 14kcal48kJ / 11kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate1.4g1.1g
Sugars1.4g1.1g
Fibre1.5g1.2g
Protein1.2g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Folic Acid60µg (30%NRV)48µg (24%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

i quite often have these and their good, this time

1 stars

i quite often have these and their good, this time they were tiny with no substance and very tough

Terrible dirty lettuce

1 stars

Really dirty, had to wash it several times, put me off eating it.

Tasteless and tough.

1 stars

This product had the thickness and texture of cabbage and very little taste, being neither sweet nor bitter, nor salty. It was also tough and hard to swallow. Probably OK for cooking. I've never had a problem with it in the past though.

great price

5 stars

loved for sandwiches and not too expensive

Not as good as previous supply

1 stars

Whole lettuce full of soil granules thought it just the odd one but further purchase was the same

The tastiest lettuce with the longest fridge life

5 stars

I always buy Little Gem Lettuce - living alone it is impossible for me to eat up any other lettuce in time before they go off, especially those pre-packed salad bags. Little Gem is usually perfectly fine in my salad crisper in the fridge even after a week. Love it!

