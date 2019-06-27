By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Large Cherries Loose

image 1 of Tesco Large Cherries Loose
£ 7.50
£10.00/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy177kJ 42kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars9.2g
    10%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 222kJ / 52kcal

Product Description

  • Cherries.
  • Tesco British Cherries Hand picked. Plump, sweet cherries selected for their deep red colour.
  • Hand picked. Plump, sweet cherries selected for their deep red colour.

Information

Ingredients

Cherry

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Canada, Turkey

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy222kJ / 52kcal177kJ / 42kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.5g9.2g
Sugars11.5g9.2g
Fibre0.9g0.7g
Protein0.9g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Sooo good

5 stars

Very nice and juicy, Quality of the cherries i received were outstanding

