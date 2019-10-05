By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cucumber Portion Each

2.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Cucumber Portion Each
£ 0.40
£0.40/each
Half of a typical pack (85g) contains.
  • Energy55kJ 13kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 65kJ / 16kcal

Product Description

  • Cucumber Portion
  • Cool, crisp and refreshing.

Information

Ingredients

Cucumber

Storage

Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of Canary Islands, Greece, Morocco

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Each

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains.Half of a typical pack (85g) contains.
Energy65kJ / 16kcal55kJ / 13kcal
Fat0.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate1.2g1.0g
Sugars1.2g1.0g
Fibre0.7g0.6g
Protein1.0g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Just been delivered, all squishy inside. Use by da

1 stars

Just been delivered, all squishy inside. Use by date 07/10/19 today is the 5th!! Not good Tesco

Fantastic

5 stars

Great minds think alike

Only need small amount. Very tasty in a salad.

5 stars

Only need small amount. Very tasty in a salad.

Yes its fine

4 stars

Yes its fine

For 2 weeks now the cucumber you have put in my or

1 stars

For 2 weeks now the cucumber you have put in my order has been slimey and brown and totally unusable and I have had to get someone to go to the shops and get some for me. Could you please ensure that the cucumber you pick is usable and fresh. Thanks You.

Disappointed

1 stars

Very disappointed no cucumbers at all

Don't double wrap cucumbers - spoils the taste

2 stars

What would you do with a cucumber? Eat it? Or throw it in the bin because it does not taste nice. Fresh cucumbers have a pleasant taste - yours do not! Double wrapping is not the answer! It might make the food last longer, but the taste is just not acceptable.

