Tesco Cucumber Portion Each

Just been delivered, all squishy inside. Use by date 07/10/19 today is the 5th!! Not good Tesco
Fantastic
Great minds think alike
Only need small amount. Very tasty in a salad.
Yes its fine
For 2 weeks now the cucumber you have put in my order has been slimey and brown and totally unusable and I have had to get someone to go to the shops and get some for me. Could you please ensure that the cucumber you pick is usable and fresh. Thanks You.
Disappointed
Very disappointed no cucumbers at all
Don't double wrap cucumbers - spoils the taste
What would you do with a cucumber? Eat it? Or throw it in the bin because it does not taste nice. Fresh cucumbers have a pleasant taste - yours do not! Double wrapping is not the answer! It might make the food last longer, but the taste is just not acceptable.