Tesco Sweet Potatoes Loose Class 1

3.5(7)Write a review
£ 0.39
£1.10/kg
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 413kJ / 98kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet Potatoes
  • These subtle sweet potatoes are also great for mashing, roasting and wedges.
  • Distinctively sweet and soft.

Information

Ingredients

Sweet Potato

Storage

Store in a cool dark place.

Produce of

Produce of Honduras

Preparation and Usage

  •  Wash before use.

Number of uses

Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical 100g serving contains
Energy413kJ / 98kcal413kJ / 98kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate21.3g21.3g
Sugars5.7g5.7g
Fibre2.4g2.4g
Protein1.2g1.2g
Vitamin A655µg (82%NRV)655µg (82%NRV)
Vitamin C23mg (29%NRV)23mg (29%NRV)
Sodium35.0mg35.0mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Smaller size better, if you can get them.

2 stars

I would prefer that they came in a smaller size - the bigger they are, the more woody they seem. Also, if using them for baked potatoes, they come in portions way too large for one person.

I bought it twice and love it so far, they come ve

5 stars

I bought it twice and love it so far, they come very large and fresh, it tastes very well and sweet, plus the reduction with the plastic, which I love it! definitely, I buy again

Great sweet potatoes

5 stars

These were much better value than the ones in the bags, as they usually come a lot larger, so less waste through peeling. The taste was perfect and couldn't find any problems with them, a few other reviews say they were stringy or old but I'm yet to experience any of that, if I do experience it I'll update this review.

gucci sweet potato

5 stars

i liked my potato

pretty good.

4 stars

pretty good.

Inedible

1 stars

Stringy and gone off, don’t buy

I had 2 small very miss shaped sweet potatoes sent

1 stars

I had 2 small very miss shaped sweet potatoes sent, they were very old and well past their sell by date, they are unsuitable for baking even if they were not wrinkled. I think your pickers need more training.

