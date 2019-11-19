Tesco Sweet Potatoes Loose Class 1

Smaller size better, if you can get them.
I would prefer that they came in a smaller size - the bigger they are, the more woody they seem. Also, if using them for baked potatoes, they come in portions way too large for one person.
I bought it twice and love it so far, they come ve
I bought it twice and love it so far, they come very large and fresh, it tastes very well and sweet, plus the reduction with the plastic, which I love it! definitely, I buy again
Great sweet potatoes
These were much better value than the ones in the bags, as they usually come a lot larger, so less waste through peeling. The taste was perfect and couldn't find any problems with them, a few other reviews say they were stringy or old but I'm yet to experience any of that, if I do experience it I'll update this review.
gucci sweet potato
i liked my potato
pretty good.
pretty good.
Inedible
Stringy and gone off, don’t buy
I had 2 small very miss shaped sweet potatoes sent
I had 2 small very miss shaped sweet potatoes sent, they were very old and well past their sell by date, they are unsuitable for baking even if they were not wrinkled. I think your pickers need more training.