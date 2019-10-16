By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gala Apples Class 1 Loose

2.5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Gala Apples Class 1 Loose
£ 0.35
£2.20/kg
A typical apple contains
  • Energy300kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1gg
    <1%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01gg
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 225.50kJ (53.30kcal)

Product Description

  • GALA APPLES APPLES FRUIT PICKLIST

Information

Ingredients

Apple

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,Argentina,Austria,Belgium,Brazil,Chile,France,Germany,Italy,Netherlands,New Zealand,Poland,Portugal,Slovakia,Slovenia,South Africa,Spain

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical apple (133g) contains
Energy225.50kJ (53.30kcal)299.92kJ (70.89kcal)
Fat.10g.13g
Saturates.01g.01g
Carbohydrate11.80g15.69g
Sugars11.80g15.69g
Fibre1.80g2.39g
Protein.40g.53g
Salt.00.00g

Good eating apples

4 stars

Always found Tesco Royal Gala apples to be good quality, lovely and juicy and most of all nice 'n sweet.

Yummy apples

4 stars

These apples are delicious, crisp and tasty. However, lately, however carefully we choose our own, we always seem to end up with some that are manky and going brown inside. Otherwise lovely.

Tasteless Apples

1 stars

Tesco Gala Apples used to be really nice, but they seem to be tasteless for the passed year. I have been on holiday to Scotland and Tesco fruit seem so much better the Gala are like they used to be in Plymouth, why is this?

Rotten cores

1 stars

Twice now i've ordered these apples and been delivered apples with rotten cores. Disgusting and disappointing. Would not recommend getting these because there's not a more disgusting feeling than biting into an apple and looking down to see the centre brown and disgusting.

