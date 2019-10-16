Gala Apples Class 1 Loose

Good eating apples
Always found Tesco Royal Gala apples to be good quality, lovely and juicy and most of all nice 'n sweet.
Yummy apples
These apples are delicious, crisp and tasty. However, lately, however carefully we choose our own, we always seem to end up with some that are manky and going brown inside. Otherwise lovely.
Tasteless Apples
Tesco Gala Apples used to be really nice, but they seem to be tasteless for the passed year. I have been on holiday to Scotland and Tesco fruit seem so much better the Gala are like they used to be in Plymouth, why is this?
Rotten cores
Twice now i've ordered these apples and been delivered apples with rotten cores. Disgusting and disappointing. Would not recommend getting these because there's not a more disgusting feeling than biting into an apple and looking down to see the centre brown and disgusting.