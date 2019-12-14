Tesco Cucumber Whole Each

I'm actually quite confused
Why are people reviewing cucumbers?
Juicy mmmm
just a tank food intit bro
It was great.
Usually lovely
Last lot I had weren't good, I eat lots of these but they were soft with not a nice texture. Hopefully it was just one bad batch.
Always good quality
Order 2 in every shop and I’ve never had any cause for complaint with them. They have always been absolutely fine.
Plastic free needed, tends to be good quality
Decent price, tend to be dark green and firm when delivered and last for more than a week, but like another reviewer it would be preferable to have a product that doesn't come in plastic even if it required eating quicker.
Since dates have been taken off packaging they are
It was a skinny pathetic apology for a cucumber wh
Poor quality going yellow for the past couple of w
