Tesco Cucumber Whole Each

3(25)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Cucumber Whole Each
£ 0.60
£0.60/each
1/4 of a cucumber
  • Energy59kJ 14kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 65kJ / 16kcal

Product Description

  • Cucumber.
  • Hand picked Carefully selected to be cool, crisp and refreshing
Information

Ingredients

Cucumber

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Canary Islands, Greece, Morocco, Netherlands, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a cucumber (90g)
Energy65kJ / 16kcal59kJ / 14kcal
Fat0.6g0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.2g1.1g
Sugars1.2g1.1g
Fibre0.7g0.6g
Protein1.0g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

25 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

I'm actually quite confused

4 stars

Why are people reviewing cucumbers?

Juicy mmmm

5 stars

Juicy mmmm

just a tank food intit bro

5 stars

just a tank food intit bro

It was great.

5 stars

It was great.

Usually lovely

2 stars

Last lot I had weren't good, I eat lots of these but they were soft with not a nice texture. Hopefully it was just one bad batch.

Always good quality

5 stars

Order 2 in every shop and I’ve never had any cause for complaint with them. They have always been absolutely fine.

Plastic free needed, tends to be good quality

4 stars

Decent price, tend to be dark green and firm when delivered and last for more than a week, but like another reviewer it would be preferable to have a product that doesn't come in plastic even if it required eating quicker.

Since dates have been taken off packaging they are

1 stars

Since dates have been taken off packaging they are always out of date, soft and wet inside and unusable.

It was a skinny pathetic apology for a cucumber wh

3 stars

It was a skinny pathetic apology for a cucumber which I wouldnt have chosen if shopping in person - you took advantage of a delivery yo give me rubbish!

Poor quality going yellow for the past couple of w

1 stars

Poor quality going yellow for the past couple of weeks

