Potatoes Baking Loose

£ 0.30
£1.00/kg
  • Energy1137kJ 269kcal
    13%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 455kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • White potatoes.
  • Perfect for crispy skin Carefully selected for their larger size and full flavour

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

    Oven 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 5 1hr - 1hr 20 mins

    Preheat oven. Scrub the potato then dry and pierce several times with a fork. Place directly on shelf. Bake for 60-80 minutes or until the skin is golden. A metal skewer through the potato it will reduce the cooking time by about 15 minutes.

    Microwave 800W/900W - 7/6 mins

    Scrub the potato then dry and pierce several times with a fork.  If cooking more than one potato at a time increase cooking time accordingly. Heat on full power for 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W), turn the potato over then heat on full power for 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W).

    Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

    All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy455kJ / 107kcal1137kJ / 269kcal
Fat0.2g0.5g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate22.6g56.5g
Sugars1.4g3.5g
Fibre2.6g6.5g
Protein2.5g6.3g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When baked according to instructions.--

Do not buy!!!!

1 stars

Do not waste your money! Just received 6 rotton mouldy jacket potatoes. Very disappointed and upset with Tesco!!!!

Very Good.

5 stars

Excellent Baking Potatoes,When they're big I mean they're BIG!,So sometimes if you get smaller ones you're disappointed slightly but they're still worthy of a decent 'Jacket Spud',Tasty too.

Good value

5 stars

Very good price and taste. Convenient.

Had to cut away black bits

1 stars

Had black rotten bits in the potatoes which I had to cut away. Next time I will make a note to my picker/packer to only pick ones that HE/SHE would like!!

I always order these since you stopped stocking th

2 stars

I always order these since you stopped stocking the packs of baking potatoes.On the last two occasions they have been really small please make sure they are large .

Yes, good quality and very large, as requested.

4 stars

Yes, good quality and very large, as requested.

A reliable hearty go-to fast food that can be as h

5 stars

A reliable hearty go-to fast food that can be as healthy as you want to make it. Cook perfectly in a combi oven.

Very good price is very good all ur prices have go

5 stars

Very good price is very good all ur prices have good prices xxx

Always get picked small ones

1 stars

Always get picked small ones

Worst baking potatoes ever.

1 stars

Bought 4 of these 2 weeks ago. The worst baking potatoes I've ever had. Tasteless. Cooked unevenly and some parts inedible as remained hard and uncooked. 2 of a different variety, bought elsewhere and cooked at the same time, were perfect. Don't even deserve 1 star.

