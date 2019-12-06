Potatoes Baking Loose

Do not buy!!!!
Do not waste your money! Just received 6 rotton mouldy jacket potatoes. Very disappointed and upset with Tesco!!!!
Very Good.
Excellent Baking Potatoes,When they're big I mean they're BIG!,So sometimes if you get smaller ones you're disappointed slightly but they're still worthy of a decent 'Jacket Spud',Tasty too.
Good value
Very good price and taste. Convenient.
Had to cut away black bits
Had black rotten bits in the potatoes which I had to cut away. Next time I will make a note to my picker/packer to only pick ones that HE/SHE would like!!
I always order these since you stopped stocking th
I always order these since you stopped stocking the packs of baking potatoes.On the last two occasions they have been really small please make sure they are large .
Yes, good quality and very large, as requested.
A reliable hearty go-to fast food that can be as h
A reliable hearty go-to fast food that can be as healthy as you want to make it. Cook perfectly in a combi oven.
Very good price is very good all ur prices have good prices xxx
Very good price is very good all ur prices have good prices xxx
Always get picked small ones
Worst baking potatoes ever.
Bought 4 of these 2 weeks ago. The worst baking potatoes I've ever had. Tasteless. Cooked unevenly and some parts inedible as remained hard and uncooked. 2 of a different variety, bought elsewhere and cooked at the same time, were perfect. Don't even deserve 1 star.