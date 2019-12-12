By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cauliflower

2(68)Write a review
Tesco Cauliflower
£ 0.29
£0.29/each

Product Description

  • Cauliflower
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selected produce for its freshness and quality. Our cauliflowers come from trusted growers across Europe. One of our growers, Las Lomas is a family owned business which has been growing cauliflower in Spain for over 25 years. Candido and his skilled team grow cauliflower in the foothills of the Pyrenees where the mild winter weather and ample rainfall make this an ideal environment for brassicas. Harvested and trimmed by hand, his cauliflowers are packed in the field for freshness with a delicate, creamy texture.
  • Harvested by hand
  • Grown for their delicate flavour and creamy texture
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 80g portion
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Ingredients

Cauliflower

Storage

For maximum freshness, keep refrigerated. Wash before use.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Cut away all outer leaves and stalks and break into evenly sized florets.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 6-8 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving.

Steam
Instructions: Place in a steamer for 8-10 minutes or until tender.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try
  • Whizzing cauliflower in a blender to make cauliflower couscous.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • UK.

Net Contents

Each

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsper 100g
Energy160kJ / 38kcal160kJ / 38kcal
Fat0.9g0.9g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.0g3.0g
Sugars2.5g2.5g
Fibre1.8g1.8g
Protein3.6g3.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C43mg (54%NRV)43mg (54%NRV)
Folic Acid66µg (33%NRV)66µg (33%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

68 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

very small

2 stars

was the size of a grapefruit wouldn't feed a family. Quality ok not great could have been fresher.

Just to comment that the last 2 cauliflowers that

1 stars

Just to comment that the last 2 cauliflowers that I ordered, once all the large amount of foliage was removed, were really tiny!

slugs

1 stars

I bought today in Doncaster and it was with slugs!!! Good quality, shame to throw.

too small by far

1 stars

too small by far

more leaf and stalk than heart (dinner for one!! )

3 stars

quality was okay but there was more leaves than heart only just enough for one medium meal so bit disappointed

Small. Very small.

2 stars

About the size of a fist. If I'd noticed it when it was delivered I'd have sent it back, but the size was disguised by the number of leaves. I would have thought it an exception but a friend had a similar experience.

The Smallest Cauliflower in the World

1 stars

Disgracefully small - about the size of a tennis ball. The leaves and inedible parts weighed more than the actual florets. A total rip off.

Bit small

2 stars

Last one delivered was very small

I just went to use this, two days after delivery,

1 stars

I just went to use this, two days after delivery, and it is covered in brown spots and mould. Completely unusable so I have thrown it away.

Great Value!!

5 stars

What a surprise!! For something described as small, this was enormous!! Absolutely firm, and fresh. As it was so large, I kept some in 'fridge - for up to 10 days! Yes - I was exceptionally pleased, as well as surprised. Well done Tesco.

1-10 of 68 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

