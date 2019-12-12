Tesco Cauliflower

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Cut away all outer leaves and stalks and break into evenly sized florets.

Important

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Hob

Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 6-8 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving.



Steam

Instructions: Place in a steamer for 8-10 minutes or until tender.

