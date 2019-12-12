Tesco Cauliflower

very small
was the size of a grapefruit wouldn't feed a family. Quality ok not great could have been fresher.
Just to comment that the last 2 cauliflowers that I ordered, once all the large amount of foliage was removed, were really tiny!
I bought today in Doncaster and it was with slugs!!! Good quality, shame to throw.
too small by far
more leaf and stalk than heart (dinner for one!! )
quality was okay but there was more leaves than heart only just enough for one medium meal so bit disappointed
Small. Very small.
About the size of a fist. If I'd noticed it when it was delivered I'd have sent it back, but the size was disguised by the number of leaves. I would have thought it an exception but a friend had a similar experience.
The Smallest Cauliflower in the World
Disgracefully small - about the size of a tennis ball. The leaves and inedible parts weighed more than the actual florets. A total rip off.
Bit small
Last one delivered was very small
I just went to use this, two days after delivery, and it is covered in brown spots and mould. Completely unusable so I have thrown it away.
Great Value!!
What a surprise!! For something described as small, this was enormous!! Absolutely firm, and fresh. As it was so large, I kept some in 'fridge - for up to 10 days! Yes - I was exceptionally pleased, as well as surprised. Well done Tesco.