By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Bramley Cooking Apples Loose

3(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Bramley Cooking Apples Loose
£ 0.46
£1.85/kg
Per 100g
  • Energy173kJ 41kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars8.9g
    10%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 173kJ / 41kcal

Product Description

  • Apples.
  • The cooks' choice. A traditional favourite, carefully grown for generations
  • The cooks' choice A traditional favourite, carefully grown for generations

Information

Ingredients

Apple

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

Not declared Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy173kJ / 41kcal173kJ / 41kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate8.9g8.9g
Sugars8.9g8.9g
Fibre1.6g1.6g
Protein0.3g0.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious apples

4 stars

Always good quality and I love stewed apples and custard.

Would Like them to be as Large as possible would p

2 stars

Would Like them to be as Large as possible would pay extra by weight

Great quality lovely sharp taste perfect for pies

5 stars

Great quality lovely sharp taste perfect for pies and crumbles ect

hardly any taste

1 stars

hardly any taste

Last time I bought cooking apples, two were unusab

2 stars

Last time I bought cooking apples, two were unusable as they were very bruised and brown inside. Ended up having to supplement with eating apples and buy extra later in week.

Wonderful tasting apple once prepared

5 stars

Always good quality, great taste, love making fresh apple sauce.

Usually bought next

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Family Size Crumble Mix 450G

£ 0.85
£0.19/100g

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Tesco Oranges Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here