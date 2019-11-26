Tesco Bramley Cooking Apples Loose

Delicious apples
Always good quality and I love stewed apples and custard.
Would Like them to be as Large as possible would pay extra by weight
Great quality lovely sharp taste perfect for pies and crumbles ect
Last time I bought cooking apples, two were unusable as they were very bruised and brown inside. Ended up having to supplement with eating apples and buy extra later in week.
Wonderful tasting apple once prepared
Always good quality, great taste, love making fresh apple sauce.