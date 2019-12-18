By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Supersweet Nectarine Mineral 3 Pack

2(7)Write a review
Tesco Supersweet Nectarine Mineral 3 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.67/each
One typical nectarine
  • Energy266kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars12.6g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 190kJ / 45kcal

Product Description

  • Yellow flesh nectarines.
  • Perfectly Ripe Specially selected to be refreshingly sweet with a subtle, juicy tang
  • Perfectly Ripe Specially selected to be refreshingly sweet with a subtle, juicy tang

Information

Ingredients

Nectarine

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, Chile, Egypt, France, Greece, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3/4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical nectarine
Energy190kJ / 45kcal266kJ / 63kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.0g12.6g
Sugars9.0g12.6g
Fibre1.2g1.7g
Protein1.4g2.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

I do not recommend

1 stars

They do not resemble nectarines at all, they resemble something between undercooked potato and poor quality banana :(

unhappy with these

2 stars

Bit disappointed with these because my husband loves nectarines and I thought these would be ready to eat on delivery. Apparently not, still need to ripen. And then they all grew mould the day before on 13/06 (with an expiry date of 14/06). What a disappointment.

I bought two packs last week but they were far, fa

2 stars

I bought two packs last week but they were far, far too sour to eat!! Yuk!!

Awful nectarines.

1 stars

The last two orders I have had have been dry and pulp. I will not be buying these again. I would have taken them back but I cannot visit because I am a carer for my wife.

Last week I ordered 3 packs which were hard on the

1 stars

Last week I ordered 3 packs which were hard on the day they arrived and rather than ripening they just went mushy in the middle and remained hard on the outside. None of the 9 nectarines were edible. This week i ordered 1 pack to try again and the same thing happened

Keep this product going

5 stars

Absolutely fabulous great taste real sweet and uncious would recommend

I had two packs last week 6 peaches in all and wit

3 stars

I had two packs last week 6 peaches in all and within 3 days they were stating to go mouldy . only had 2 that were fit to eat.

