Jacket Potatoes 750G

yummynyummy
yummynyummy
not really baking potatoes
Skins do not crispen up
Good for mash if you get Marfona
Ordered once as baking potatoes but they were far too small for that. The variety was Marfona and they were very tasty so we used them for mash. Unfortunately Tesco has changed the variety so I won't buy again until Marfona come back.
Would not buy Tesco jackets again
Small potatoes, bordering on green, when cooked in oven skins were very rubbery. Worst jacket potatoes ever
Too tiny
Very small!
Define "Jacket Potatoes"
Do not buy these. Define "Jacket Potatoes" I sadly, assumed these would be something I bake and use as the main part of a meal. Sadly I was wrong.
Not the 'spud we like'!
Having always been very pleased with the Tesco finest potatoes which you have now discontinued. I tried the substitute ones. I found these to be nothing like as good Hard to cook and mash not as sweet tasting and I won't be having these again.
The smallest jacket potatoes that I have ever seen
The smallest jacket potatoes that I have ever seen, I appreciate they are cheap however they were sprouting when I opened the bag up the same date I purchased them. They were supposed to have 3+ days of use.
Please define JACKET potato
I'd be interested to know what Tesco's interpretation is of a suitably sized jacket potato. I think the size of my girly fist, say 300 gm minimum. The pack I bought contained ONE at 280gm and all the others smaller - about 50% around 180gm each. Not good enough!
These were smaller than the normal potatoes that I
These were smaller than the normal potatoes that I buy. Far to small to be classed as baking potatoes.