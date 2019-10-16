By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Iceberg Lettuce Each

2.5(15)Write a review
Iceberg Lettuce Each
£ 0.60
£0.60/each
Per 80g
  • Energy48kJ 11kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 60kJ / 14kcal

Product Description

  • Iceberg lettuce.
  • Harvested by hand Packed in the field for freshness, a versatile classic
  • Harvested by hand Packed in the field for freshness, a versatile classic
  • Class I

Information

Ingredients

Iceberg Lettuce

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Poland, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Approx. 4 Servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 80g
Energy60kJ / 14kcal48kJ / 11kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.4g1.1g
Sugars1.4g1.1g
Fibre1.5g1.2g
Protein1.2g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Folic Acid60µg (30%NRV)48µg (24%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

15 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Twice in a row now it's been full of bugs. Straigh

1 stars

Twice in a row now it's been full of bugs. Straight in the bin.

Not again

1 stars

Lettuce came already browning and the to use date was 1 day away.

Lettuce doesn’t need wrapping

3 stars

Lettuce is great , always fresh and crispy BUT still comes wrapped in plastic. 😡

Very bad quality, all loose outside was bad had to

1 stars

Very bad quality, all loose outside was bad had to bin

fresh but varying weights.

3 stars

fresh but varying weights.

whenever i receive fresh salad from yourselfs they

2 stars

whenever i receive fresh salad from yourselfs they go off within a couple of days. as if the oldest of the fresh food is put in my order instead of something with a later date on it,

iceberg gone bad

1 stars

Iceberg lettuce gone bad, rotten inside and very smelly, whole lettuce I throw it in the bin

Horrible

1 stars

Very poor quality had brown marks all over disgusting

absolutely appalled - I did not check the date but

1 stars

absolutely appalled - I did not check the date but for you to advertise 2+ days I made the stupid assumption this would be the case. My delivery was yesterday (23 Jun) and the product I was sent was dated for today 24 Jun. So where are the two days?

Limp and wet

1 stars

Delivered wet and limp, only 1 days date on it that i was not informed about

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Cucumber Portion

£ 0.40
£0.40/each

Tesco Baby Plum Tomatoes 325G

£ 1.00
£3.08/kg

Tesco Sweet Vine Ripened Tomatoes 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here