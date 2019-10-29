By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Parsnips Loose Class 1

3(8)Write a review
image 1 of Parsnips Loose Class 1
£ 0.18
£1.18/kg
N/A
Product Description

  • Parsnips
  • Loose Parsnips

Information

Ingredients

Parsnip

Storage

Keep your parsnips fresh by storing them in the fridge in their packaging.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Oven: 30 - 35 mins Fan 180oc / 200oc / Gas 6 Place parsnips and 1 tbsp. sunflower oil in a roasting tin in the centre of a preheated oven for 30 -35 minutes or until caramelised and tender. Hob: 8 - 10 mins Cook in boiling water for 8 - 10 minutes or until very tender. Drain well. For mashed parsnips After draining return pan to warm hob for 1 minute to dry. Add butter and seasoning according to taste. Mash until creamy smooth and serve. Preparation Guidelines: Wash parsnips and peel. Cut off tops, slice in half lengthways and cut the strips in half.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

LOVE THE CHICKEN

4 stars

very nice tasting parsnips but too small to really enjoy in my bumhole, i think i'll stick to a cucumber; they go nice in a roast though

Great quality parsnips, so fresh.

5 stars

Great quality parsnips, so fresh.

Decent veg

4 stars

Good quality and they taste great. A lot of people have commented on small sizes but if you need a specific size then leave a note for the picker, otherwise it is pot luck. I've rarely had any issues.

Way too small

1 stars

Recent parsnips have been tiny. Please send large next time!

I like large parsnips to make them in to chips

3 stars

I like large parsnips to make them in to chips

Parsnips last week were far to small and thin - di

2 stars

Parsnips last week were far to small and thin - did not roast well!

Not good

3 stars

Poor quality

Definitely not order again .

1 stars

Not good quality . The top of the parsnips were mushy and not suitable for cooking . I was very disappointed .

