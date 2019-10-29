Parsnips Loose Class 1

LOVE THE CHICKEN
Great quality parsnips, so fresh.
Decent veg
Good quality and they taste great. A lot of people have commented on small sizes but if you need a specific size then leave a note for the picker, otherwise it is pot luck. I've rarely had any issues.
Way too small
Recent parsnips have been tiny. Please send large next time!
I like large parsnips to make them in to chips
Parsnips last week were far to small and thin - did not roast well!
Not good
Poor quality
Definitely not order again .
Not good quality . The top of the parsnips were mushy and not suitable for cooking . I was very disappointed .