Granny Smith Apples Class 1 Loose

Dreadful
Do not taste like granny Smith's more like golden delicious. Sweet not Sharp like granny Smith's. Waste of money. Dreadful
There good check theres no bruises marks when pick
There good check theres no bruises marks when picking the apples thank u.
Waste of money
Like eating a potato. Totally tasteless
Overall they are what they look like
Although these were tagged as "loose" I was not surprised to find they were quite uptight, as it befits to an old lady with such a respectable surname.
Always over riped and look like they’ve been lying on shelf for weeks.never again
Terrible for fresh fruit always receive over riped stuff or the fruit is bruised beyond edible