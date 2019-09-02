By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Granny Smith Apples Class 1 Loose

image 1 of Granny Smith Apples Class 1 Loose
£ 0.35
£2.20/kg
A typical apple contains
  • Energy300kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1gg
    <1%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt0.1gg
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 225.50kJ (53.30kcal)

Product Description

  • GRANNY SMITH APPLES FRUIT PICKLIST

Information

Ingredients

Apple

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of Austria,Belgium,Chile,France,Italy,Portugal,Slovakia,Slovenia,South Africa,Spain,USA

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical apple (133g) contains
Energy225.50kJ (53.30kcal)299.92kJ (70.89kcal)
Fat.10g.13g
Saturates.01g.01g
Carbohydrate11.80g15.69g
Sugars11.80g15.69g
Fibre1.80g2.39g
Protein.40g.53g
Salt.03g.03g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

5 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Dreadful

1 stars

Do not taste like granny Smith's more like golden delicious. Sweet not Sharp like granny Smith's. Waste of money. Dreadful

There good check theres no bruises marks when pick

3 stars

There good check theres no bruises marks when picking the apples thank u.

Waste of money

1 stars

Like eating a potato. Totally tasteless

Overall they are what they look like

4 stars

Although these were tagged as "loose" I was not surprised to find they were quite uptight, as it befits to an old lady with such a respectable surname.

Always over riped and look like they’ve been lying on shelf for weeks.never again

1 stars

Terrible for fresh fruit always receive over riped stuff or the fruit is bruised beyond edible

