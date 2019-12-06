By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lemons Each

2.5(20)Write a review
image 1 of Lemons Each
£ 0.30
£0.30/each
Product Description

  • Lemons.
  • Lemons, Loose
  • TBC

Information

Ingredients

Lemon

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, Chile, Cyprus (South), Egypt, Israel, Italy, Morocco, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, Uruguay

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5 fruit

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy83kJ / 20kcal83kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.2g3.2g
Sugars3.2g3.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C58mg (73%NRV)58mg (73%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

20 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Rotten

1 stars

Rotten lemons. I have had that once before and complained and got a refund, but I can not do that every single time. The may or may not doing it on purpose, but I wont order lemons or tomatos from them again online

Zesty fresh

5 stars

Perfect for lager or gin, perfect for cleaning smells.

good quality -shame about the pips

3 stars

good quality -shame about the pips

look local barrow aaswell

2 stars

for one our local lemons are bigger than these some of them are bitter too and as you can see I don't mind paying for them with the addiction to these things I have you like an orange I like a lemon nectar

Not a great lemon this time not very fresh had to

1 stars

Not a great lemon this time not very fresh had to cut out a lot throwaway

Great buy

5 stars

Great quality, I purchased 6 to make some lemonade, I warmed in microwave to slightly warm them and then rolled on counter. Cut in half and was delighted with how much juice I got from them. I was especially surprised by one lemon that was rather small but had the most juice. The lemonade was delicious. Will definitely be buying these again.

Not much juice in these.

3 stars

The zest on these is great for my ginger and lemon tea - pity there is not more juice in one lemon for more than 2 small cups though.

Poor quality! Unacceptable

2 stars

The lemons I received with my order last week were weeks, possibly months old... Within 2 days they were green and furry. Tesco should not be selling produce of this poor standard.

bad produce

2 stars

these were soft an going brown on the ends - not for the first either!

very good and tasty

4 stars

very good and tasty

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

