Lemons Each

Rotten
Rotten lemons. I have had that once before and complained and got a refund, but I can not do that every single time. The may or may not doing it on purpose, but I wont order lemons or tomatos from them again online
Zesty fresh
Perfect for lager or gin, perfect for cleaning smells.
good quality -shame about the pips
look local barrow aaswell
for one our local lemons are bigger than these some of them are bitter too and as you can see I don't mind paying for them with the addiction to these things I have you like an orange I like a lemon nectar
Not a great lemon this time not very fresh had to
Not a great lemon this time not very fresh had to cut out a lot throwaway
Great buy
Great quality, I purchased 6 to make some lemonade, I warmed in microwave to slightly warm them and then rolled on counter. Cut in half and was delighted with how much juice I got from them. I was especially surprised by one lemon that was rather small but had the most juice. The lemonade was delicious. Will definitely be buying these again.
Not much juice in these.
The zest on these is great for my ginger and lemon tea - pity there is not more juice in one lemon for more than 2 small cups though.
Poor quality! Unacceptable
The lemons I received with my order last week were weeks, possibly months old... Within 2 days they were green and furry. Tesco should not be selling produce of this poor standard.
bad produce
these were soft an going brown on the ends - not for the first either!
very good and tasty
