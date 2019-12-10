By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pink Grapefruit Each

£ 0.70
£0.70/each
Typical values per 100g: Energy 143kJ / 34kcal

Product Description

  • Red Grapefruit, loose
Information

Ingredients

Grapefruit

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Cyprus (South), Swaziland, Turkey, USA

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

35, 40, 45, 48, 50

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy143kJ / 34kcal143kJ / 34kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate6.8g6.8g
Sugars6.8g6.8g
Fibre1.3g1.3g
Protein0.8g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C36mg (45%NRV)36mg (45%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

