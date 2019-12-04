Tesco Sweet Easy Peeler

Not sweet, not easy.
Hard to peel, small and had to throw 4 of them away because they were mouldy.
Very small and difficult to peel.
One or two decent size. Rest very small and definitely not easy to peel. Very disappointing. Not juicy or sweet. Avoid.
Tasteless and dry as a bone
Too many pips. Sometimes two in every segment.
Disappointed.
I have been disappointed because last week I had one easy peeler piece of fruit and 2different and smaller pieces of fruit but had to pay the same price for all 3. The week before the fruit delivered was not easy to peel. The first week they were lovely and easy to peel.
These are normally good - but the selection I received last shop seemed to be a total mix! They ranged from a small orange (definitely not an easy peeler!) to miniature clementines or similar!
not to bother....complete rubbish...threw them away
Quality is horrible, easy peelers it says, those were the most difficult to peel mandarins I ever had. Taste was like they’ve been in store for like half a year already. I’ll never ever buy easy peelers again.
I like this fruit, but not the substitute. Too small