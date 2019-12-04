By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet Easy Peeler

2(9)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Sweet Easy Peeler
£ 0.24
£2.25/kg
Per 100g
  • Energy195kJ 46kcal
    2%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 195kJ / 46kcal

Product Description

  • Clementines, Mandarin.
  • Loose Sweet Easy peeler
  • TBC

Information

Ingredients

Mandarin, Clementine

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, Israel, Morocco, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Uruguay, Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy195kJ / 46kcal195kJ / 46kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate9.6g9.6g
Sugars9.6g9.6g
Fibre1.5g1.5g
Protein0.7g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C42.0mg (53%NRV)42.0mg (53%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Not sweet, not easy.

1 stars

Hard to peel, small and had to throw 4 of them away because they were mouldy.

Very small and difficult to peel.

1 stars

One or two decent size. Rest very small and definitely not easy to peel. Very disappointing. Not juicy or sweet. Avoid.

Tasteless and dry as a bone

1 stars

Tasteless and dry as a bone

Too many pips. Sometimes two in every segment.

3 stars

Too many pips. Sometimes two in every segment.

Disappointed.

3 stars

I have been disappointed because last week I had one easy peeler piece of fruit and 2different and smaller pieces of fruit but had to pay the same price for all 3. The week before the fruit delivered was not easy to peel. The first week they were lovely and easy to peel.

These are normally good - but the selection I rece

3 stars

These are normally good - but the selection I received last shop seemed to be a total mix! They ranged from a small orange (definitely not an easy peeler!) to miniature clementines or similar!

not to bother....complete rubbish...threw them awa

1 stars

not to bother....complete rubbish...threw them away

Quality is horrible, easy peelers it says, those w

1 stars

Quality is horrible, easy peelers it says, those were the most difficult to peel mandarins I ever had. Taste was like they’ve been in store for like half a year already. I’ll never ever buy easy peelers again.

I like this fruit, but not the substitute. Too sma

4 stars

I like this fruit, but not the substitute. Too small

