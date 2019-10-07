Leeks Loose Class 2

Poor quality
OK, quite tender
why waste the best part
always good except when you cut the green part away
I always order three:- week one they were huge - one would have done all week week two they were pencil thin, not enough for one serving week three just about right hoping for better things this week
I have never seen such small leeks - not much use for a leek & potato soup for 4! quality fine though
Loose leeks regular low quality
No more tescoleeks for me!
On three occasions I have stated that “ I wanted Large fresh leeks with plenty of white” when they arrived they were small hardly any white with mottled green leaves very dissapointing.
The 3 leeks delivered were floppy and discoloured - they have gone straight in the compost bin!!
Pathetic Looking Leeks
When I had my shopping delivered last week - I thought to myself I didn't think I ordered spring onions. Then I realised the skinny little things lost in the bottom of the carrier bag were my leeks! As I had to give a star I gave one because I did get something! Hopefully they will have some man size ones this week please?