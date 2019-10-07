By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Leeks Loose Class 2

2(9)Write a review
image 1 of Leeks Loose Class 2
£ 0.50
£2.00/kg
  • Energy90kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 113kJ / 27kcal

Product Description

  • Loose Leeks
  • Distinctive and versatile. Delicious sauteed or in soups.
  • Delicate with hint of sweetness

Information

Ingredients

Leek

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,Belgium,Netherlands,Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use. Trim as required.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical 80g serving contains
Energy113kJ / 27kcal90kJ / 22kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate2.9g2.3g
Sugars2.2g1.8g
Fibre2.2g1.8g
Protein1.6g1.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C17.0mg (21%NRV)14.0mg (18%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.3mg (26%NRV)0.2mg (21%NRV)
Vitamin B60.5mg (36%NRV)0.4mg (29%NRV)
Folic Acid56.0µg (28%NRV)44.8µg (22%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor quality

1 stars

Poor quality

OK, quite tender

4 stars

OK, quite tender

why waste the best part

4 stars

always good except when you cut the green part away

I always order three:- week one they were huge - o

3 stars

I always order three:- week one they were huge - one would have done all week week two they were pencil thin, not enough for one serving week three just about right hoping for better things this week

I have never seen such small leeks - not much use

3 stars

I have never seen such small leeks - not much use for a leek & potato soup for 4! quality fine though

Loose leeks regular low quality

2 stars

Loose leeks regular low quality

No more tescoleeks for me!

1 stars

On three occasions I have stated that “ I wanted Large fresh leeks with plenty of white” when they arrived they were small hardly any white with mottled green leaves very dissapointing.

The 3 leeks delivered were floppy and discoloured

1 stars

The 3 leeks delivered were floppy and discoloured - they have gone straight in the compost bin!!

Pathetic Looking Leeks

1 stars

When I had my shopping delivered last week - I thought to myself I didn't think I ordered spring onions. Then I realised the skinny little things lost in the bottom of the carrier bag were my leeks! As I had to give a star I gave one because I did get something! Hopefully they will have some man size ones this week please?

Usually bought next

Tesco Swede

£ 0.80
£0.80/each

New

Nightingale Farms Celery Each

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Tesco Parsnips Loose

£ 0.18
£1.18/kg

Tesco Courgettes Loose

£ 0.40
£2.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here