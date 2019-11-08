Tesco Corn On The Cob Twinpack

To Microwave Cook 800 Watts from Chilled:
Remove all packaging.
Place sweetcorn in a non-metallic bowl and add 2 tsps of water. Place in the microwave.
Heat on FULL POWER for 5 minutes, turning halfway through.
Allow to stand for 1 minute.
Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
To Microwave Cook 900 Watts from Chilled:
Remove all packaging.
Place sweetcorn in a non-metallic bowl and add 2 tsps of water. Place in the microwave.
Heat on FULL POWER for 4 minutes 30 seconds, turning halfway through.
Allow to stand for 1 minute.
Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
To Grill from Chilled:
Preheat grill to high heat.
Remove all packaging.
Place sweetcorn on a wire rack over a grill pan on the top oven shelve.
Cook for 20 minutes, turning frequently.
Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
To Boil on the Hob from Chilled:
Remove all packaging.
Place sweetcorn in a pan of boiling water.
Cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 8 minutes.
Drain. Serve immediately.
Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
To Cook in a Conventional Oven or Fan Oven from Chilled:
Preheat oven to 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6.
Remove all packaging and wrap in foil.
Place sweetcorn on a baking tray in the centre of the oven.
Cook for 40-45 minutes.
Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.