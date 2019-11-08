By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Corn On The Cob Twinpack

2(4)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Corn On The Cob Twinpack
£ 1.50
£0.75/each
  • Energy451kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 451kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • Sweetcorn.
  • Tesco British Corn on the cob Carefully grown to be tender and bursting with flavour Our sweetcorn comes from trusted growers across the UK. One of our growers, Barfoots of Botley, is a family owned business which has been growing sweetcorn for over 20 years. Nathan and his skilled team grow sweetcorn on the south coast of England where the long clear summer days allow the sunshine to fill the kernels with sweetness. His carefully selected varieties are grown to be tender and bursting with flavour.
  • Sweet & Juicy Carefully grown to be tender and bursting with flavour

Information

Ingredients

Sweetcorn

Produce of

Produce of Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, USA

Preparation and Usage

  • To Microwave Cook 800 Watts from Chilled:

    Remove all packaging.

    Place sweetcorn in a non-metallic bowl and add 2 tsps of water. Place in the microwave.

    Heat on FULL POWER for 5 minutes, turning halfway through.

    Allow to stand for 1 minute.

    Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.

    To Microwave Cook 900 Watts from Chilled:

    Remove all packaging.

    Place sweetcorn in a non-metallic bowl and add 2 tsps of water. Place in the microwave.

    Heat on FULL POWER for 4 minutes 30 seconds, turning halfway through.

    Allow to stand for 1 minute.

    Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.

    To Grill from Chilled:

    Preheat grill to high heat.

    Remove all packaging.

    Place sweetcorn on a wire rack over a grill pan on the top oven shelve.

    Cook for 20 minutes, turning frequently.

    Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.

    To Boil on the Hob from Chilled:

    Remove all packaging.

    Place sweetcorn in a pan of boiling water.

    Cover and bring back to the boil.

    Reduce heat and simmer for 8 minutes.

    Drain. Serve immediately.

    Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.

    To Cook in a Conventional Oven or Fan Oven from Chilled:

    Preheat oven to 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6.

    Remove all packaging and wrap in foil.

    Place sweetcorn on a baking tray in the centre of the oven.

    Cook for 40-45 minutes.

    Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

count 2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy451kJ / 107kcal451kJ / 107kcal
Fat2.5g2.5g
Saturates0.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate16.1g16.1g
Sugars6.2g6.2g
Fibre2.9g2.9g
Protein3.7g3.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Normally these are really good but this time they

2 stars

Normally these are really good but this time they arrived with lots of brown spots and dented nibs. I cooked them anyway and they tasted awful.

delicious!

5 stars

Lovely and fresh. I cooked it then put lashings of butter on it to serve. We had it with homemade steakand onion pie and baby potatoes.Delicious

Wouldn't buy these from here again

1 stars

Bought 2 packs, 3/4 tasted and smelled like nail polish/ alcoholic.

For the past 3 orders this item has been poor qual

1 stars

For the past 3 orders this item has been poor quality , You get one good one and one dried out .

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Ready To Eat Medium Avocados Each

£ 0.85
£0.85/each

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Tesco Sweet Vine Ripened Tomatoes 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here