Tesco Corn On The Cob Twinpack

To Microwave Cook 800 Watts from Chilled:

Remove all packaging.

Place sweetcorn in a non-metallic bowl and add 2 tsps of water. Place in the microwave.

Heat on FULL POWER for 5 minutes, turning halfway through.

Allow to stand for 1 minute.

Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.

To Microwave Cook 900 Watts from Chilled:

Remove all packaging.

Place sweetcorn in a non-metallic bowl and add 2 tsps of water. Place in the microwave.

Heat on FULL POWER for 4 minutes 30 seconds, turning halfway through.

Allow to stand for 1 minute.

Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.

To Grill from Chilled:

Preheat grill to high heat.

Remove all packaging.

Place sweetcorn on a wire rack over a grill pan on the top oven shelve.

Cook for 20 minutes, turning frequently.

Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.

To Boil on the Hob from Chilled:

Remove all packaging.

Place sweetcorn in a pan of boiling water.

Cover and bring back to the boil.

Reduce heat and simmer for 8 minutes.

Drain. Serve immediately.

Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.

To Cook in a Conventional Oven or Fan Oven from Chilled:

Preheat oven to 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6.

Remove all packaging and wrap in foil.

Place sweetcorn on a baking tray in the centre of the oven.

Cook for 40-45 minutes.

Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.