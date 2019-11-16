By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Seasonal New Loose Potatoes

1.5(12)Write a review
Seasonal New Loose Potatoes
£ 0.13
£2.00/kg
Per 175g
  • Energy529kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • New potatoes.
  • Delicate and rich Freshly harvested from the soils of the Scottish West Coast
  • Delicate and rich Freshly harvested from the soils of the Scottish West Coast

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 175g
Energy302kJ / 71kcal529kJ / 125kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate14.9g26.1g
Sugars1.1g1.9g
Fibre1.8g3.2g
Protein1.8g3.2g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

They look good in the picture. But that's not what

2 stars

They look good in the picture. But that's not what was delivered. The ones that were picked were the size of golf balls and smooth medium brown skinned. Disappointing.

Based on your site information I ordered 20, of wh

1 stars

Based on your site information I ordered 20, of what I thought would be approx 2kg, of seasonal new potatoes. I have received 20, approx walnut size potatoes, weighing just 707gms. You should be ashamed to offer such a product to your online customers without a better indication of actual size. At my local Tesco Express yesterday, I purchased 1kg Maris Peer Baby Potatoes! They are over twice the size of the "marbles" delivered today! This was my first online order after a long break: Not a very auspicious restart!

Last Week disgusting product

1 stars

Please pick decent large potatoes last week they were disgusting and we had to throw away, green and going rotten, my wife took a picture which I can send if required

Overpriced and underwhelming

2 stars

Ordered six potatoes. Got five that were about the size of a 50p coin, and one decent sized one. Gashes in the side of the larger one from where it was dug up. Plenty of dirt still on these. Flavor ok, texture ok. More than twice the price of bakers, probably not worth it. Would not order again.

Very poor quality, little potatoes not worth the m

1 stars

Very poor quality, little potatoes not worth the money

Green potatoes are inedible - and a diappointment!

1 stars

Opened the pack on Sunday morning to prepare for lunch, but found ALL the potatoes were green and inedible, and had obviously been stored in the light.

Tasteless!

1 stars

If you think these are anything like Jersey Royals -- then think again! Absolutely tasteless rubbish!

too green

2 stars

was good on a previous delivery and scraped well but this time i had to peel as were very green

Sack the Tesco buyer.

5 stars

you need to buck your ideas up (Tesco) Its not just one variety of potatoes you are constantly short of.

The quality was poor and I could not see where the

1 stars

The quality was poor and I could not see where they were new potatoes - certainly did not look like the photo portraying new potatoes - totally misleading. They were only good for boiling in their skins or peeling - not new seasonal new potatoes. First time I have been totally disappointed with anything from tesco

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Broccoli Loose

£ 0.64
£1.68/kg

Tesco Baking Potatoes Loose

£ 0.30
£1.00/kg

Tesco Parsnips Loose

£ 0.18
£1.18/kg

Redmere Farms Green Beans 220G

£ 0.77
£3.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here