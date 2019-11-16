Seasonal New Loose Potatoes

They look good in the picture. But that's not what
They look good in the picture. But that's not what was delivered. The ones that were picked were the size of golf balls and smooth medium brown skinned. Disappointing.
Based on your site information I ordered 20, of what I thought would be approx 2kg, of seasonal new potatoes. I have received 20, approx walnut size potatoes, weighing just 707gms. You should be ashamed to offer such a product to your online customers without a better indication of actual size. At my local Tesco Express yesterday, I purchased 1kg Maris Peer Baby Potatoes! They are over twice the size of the "marbles" delivered today! This was my first online order after a long break: Not a very auspicious restart!
Last Week disgusting product
Please pick decent large potatoes last week they were disgusting and we had to throw away, green and going rotten, my wife took a picture which I can send if required
Overpriced and underwhelming
Ordered six potatoes. Got five that were about the size of a 50p coin, and one decent sized one. Gashes in the side of the larger one from where it was dug up. Plenty of dirt still on these. Flavor ok, texture ok. More than twice the price of bakers, probably not worth it. Would not order again.
Very poor quality, little potatoes not worth the money
Green potatoes are inedible - and a diappointment!
Opened the pack on Sunday morning to prepare for lunch, but found ALL the potatoes were green and inedible, and had obviously been stored in the light.
Tasteless!
If you think these are anything like Jersey Royals -- then think again! Absolutely tasteless rubbish!
too green
was good on a previous delivery and scraped well but this time i had to peel as were very green
Sack the Tesco buyer.
you need to buck your ideas up (Tesco) Its not just one variety of potatoes you are constantly short of.
The quality was poor and I could not see where they were new potatoes - certainly did not look like the photo portraying new potatoes - totally misleading. They were only good for boiling in their skins or peeling - not new seasonal new potatoes. First time I have been totally disappointed with anything from tesco