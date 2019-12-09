By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg
Not applicable
  • Energy571kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars27.2g
    30%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 380kJ / 90kcal

Product Description

  • T. Bananas Loose

Information

Ingredients

Banana

Produce of

Produce of Cameroon, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Ghana, Guatemala, Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire)

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne typical banana (150g)
Energy380kJ / 90kcal571kJ / 135kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate20.3g30.5g
Sugars18.1g27.2g
Fibre1.4g2.1g
Protein1.2g1.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

125 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

very poor quality and far too large

1 stars

very poor quality and far too large

Should be pig swill !!

1 stars

I had my delivery last night at 10pm and by 2pm the next day the bananas have gone black and the peel has split.

Very good size & quality -- sliced onto morning c

5 stars

Very good size & quality -- sliced onto morning cereal.

The quality is good but I have received them very

3 stars

The quality is good but I have received them very green twice now and it has taken days to ripen. Can I please have them not so green next time, because it says ready to eat, but it isn't. Thank you.

Grinch bananas

1 stars

They're pure green no good for at least four days. Wont be buying again had them two days and they're exactly the same rock gard green bananas

ripe bananas

1 stars

Please can the bananas not be delivered really ripe and yellow. they go off very fast. :(

NOT FAIRTRADE - thats disgraceful

2 stars

NOT FAIRTRADE - thats disgraceful

Always buy these in the shop as veg/fruit man know

5 stars

Always buy these in the shop as veg/fruit man knows what he is doing and rarely find bruises etc. Better than bananas in any other supermarket I visit for this reason. He also puts out 3/4 bananas at a time and grades the riper to the less so along the shelves.

Banana splits

1 stars

One of the bananas was split the length of it exposing the flesh. Couldn’t eat it. : (

Was great, but please --no plastic bags. The point

4 stars

Was great, but please --no plastic bags. The point of buying loose fruit and veg is to avoid plastic use. Thank you.

