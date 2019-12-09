Tesco Bananas Loose

very poor quality and far too large
Should be pig swill !!
I had my delivery last night at 10pm and by 2pm the next day the bananas have gone black and the peel has split.
Very good size & quality -- sliced onto morning c
Very good size & quality -- sliced onto morning cereal.
The quality is good but I have received them very
The quality is good but I have received them very green twice now and it has taken days to ripen. Can I please have them not so green next time, because it says ready to eat, but it isn't. Thank you.
Grinch bananas
They're pure green no good for at least four days. Wont be buying again had them two days and they're exactly the same rock gard green bananas
ripe bananas
Please can the bananas not be delivered really ripe and yellow. they go off very fast. :(
NOT FAIRTRADE - thats disgraceful
Always buy these in the shop as veg/fruit man know
Always buy these in the shop as veg/fruit man knows what he is doing and rarely find bruises etc. Better than bananas in any other supermarket I visit for this reason. He also puts out 3/4 bananas at a time and grades the riper to the less so along the shelves.
Banana splits
One of the bananas was split the length of it exposing the flesh. Couldn’t eat it. : (
Was great, but please --no plastic bags. The point
Was great, but please --no plastic bags. The point of buying loose fruit and veg is to avoid plastic use. Thank you.