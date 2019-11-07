By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rainforest Alliance Coconut Each

2.5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Rainforest Alliance Coconut Each
£ 0.69
£0.69/each
1/2 a typical coconut
  • Energy1508kJ 366kcal
    18%
  • Fat36.0g
    51%
  • Saturates31.4g
    157%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1508kJ / 366kcal

Product Description

  • Coconut.
  • Responsibly Grown Hand harvested in the Ivory coast for their rich, crunchy flesh
  • Responsibly Grown Hand harvested in the Ivory coast for their rich, crunchy flesh

Information

Ingredients

Coconut

Produce of

Produce of Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire)

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

    How to prepare your coconut
    1) Use a corkscrew or screwdriver to pierce the 'eyes' in the top of the coconut and drain the milk. Top tip: keep the liquid and use in curries, sauces and smoothies.
    2) Using a hammer or the back of a large knife, firmly tap the shell around the widest part of the coconut until it cracks.
    3) Use a knife to cut out the smooth, white flesh.

     

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

x10

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 a typical coconut (100g)
Energy1508kJ / 366kcal1508kJ / 366kcal
Fat36.0g36.0g
Saturates31.4g31.4g
Carbohydrate3.7g3.7g
Sugars3.7g3.7g
Fibre7.3g7.3g
Protein3.2g3.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

disappointing

1 stars

bought around ten of these and half were bad inside.i know people cant see from the outside but im not buying any more.

0 stars if I could!

1 stars

It was the worst coconut I've ever tried. Tasted mouldy and was inedible. Kids were sooooo excited to crack it open, what a disappointment.

good quality

5 stars

Tesco coconut is very good, tried many times from my local Indian shop and ends up with a bad spoiled one.

I bought two and the two were rotten. Terrible pro

1 stars

I bought two and the two were rotten. Terrible product. Please don't sell rotten products.

Beautifully hairy 😏😉

5 stars

High quality although it was a bit hairy thought it would have went full Brazilian but I can complain because I satin drank its milk and ate it out completely literally there was nothing left inside

