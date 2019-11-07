Tesco Rainforest Alliance Coconut Each

disappointing
bought around ten of these and half were bad inside.i know people cant see from the outside but im not buying any more.
0 stars if I could!
It was the worst coconut I've ever tried. Tasted mouldy and was inedible. Kids were sooooo excited to crack it open, what a disappointment.
good quality
Tesco coconut is very good, tried many times from my local Indian shop and ends up with a bad spoiled one.
I bought two and the two were rotten. Terrible pro
I bought two and the two were rotten. Terrible product. Please don't sell rotten products.
Beautifully hairy 😏😉
High quality although it was a bit hairy thought it would have went full Brazilian but I can complain because I satin drank its milk and ate it out completely literally there was nothing left inside