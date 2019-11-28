By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Large Kiwi Fruit Class 1 Each

3(8)Write a review
image 1 of Large Kiwi Fruit Class 1 Each
£ 0.16
£0.16/each
A typical kiwi
  • Energy209kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 233kJ / 55kcal

Product Description

  • Kiwi fruit.
  • Tesco Kiwi
  • n/a

Information

Ingredients

Kiwi Fruit

Storage

Allow fruit to ripen at room temperature. Refrigerate ripe fruit.

Produce of

Produce of Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Each

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 typical kiwi (90g)
Energy233kJ / 55kcal209kJ / 50kcal
Fat0.5g0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate10.6g9.5g
Sugars10.3g9.3g
Fibre1.9g1.7g
Protein1.1g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C59mg (74%NRV)53mg (66%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Waste of money

1 stars

After a week they were still hard and unripe and had to be thrown away.

hard to the touch no give in the skin

4 stars

i find now i;ve ordered these for the past two weeks and irrespective of my prefered hard fruit i have reciieved soft. I now have come to the conclusion that the order pickers do not comprehend plain english instructions or the fruit has come to the end of it;s viability for my taste.

out of twelve fruit three were so over ripe as to

2 stars

out of twelve fruit three were so over ripe as to be inedible. I had to bring them into store for refund. I know - I should have checked on delivery, which I will do in future.

Yes

5 stars

no get rid

Quite small.

3 stars

Quite small.

I bought 10 kiwi fruit loose, 9 of them were soft

3 stars

I bought 10 kiwi fruit loose, 9 of them were soft inside and pretty inedible. However, when I rang customer services to let them know, they were incredibly helpful and refunded my money without any question

rock hard.

1 stars

rock hard.

Just cut them in half and scoop out the fruit with

4 stars

Just cut them in half and scoop out the fruit with a teaspoon. Very juicy.

Usually bought next

Tesco Perfectly Ripe Mango

£ 0.95
£0.95/each

Tesco Jacket Potatoes 700G

£ 0.70
£1.00/kg

Tesco Conference Pears Loose

£ 0.41
£2.20/kg

Tesco Pineapple Fingers 80G

£ 0.60
£7.50/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here