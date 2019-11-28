Large Kiwi Fruit Class 1 Each

Waste of money
After a week they were still hard and unripe and had to be thrown away.
hard to the touch no give in the skin
i find now i;ve ordered these for the past two weeks and irrespective of my prefered hard fruit i have reciieved soft. I now have come to the conclusion that the order pickers do not comprehend plain english instructions or the fruit has come to the end of it;s viability for my taste.
out of twelve fruit three were so over ripe as to
out of twelve fruit three were so over ripe as to be inedible. I had to bring them into store for refund. I know - I should have checked on delivery, which I will do in future.
Yes
no get rid
Quite small.
Quite small.
I bought 10 kiwi fruit loose, 9 of them were soft
I bought 10 kiwi fruit loose, 9 of them were soft inside and pretty inedible. However, when I rang customer services to let them know, they were incredibly helpful and refunded my money without any question
rock hard.
rock hard.
Just cut them in half and scoop out the fruit with
Just cut them in half and scoop out the fruit with a teaspoon. Very juicy.