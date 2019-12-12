By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jaffa Oranges Minimum 5 Pack

2(12)Write a review
image 1 of Jaffa Oranges Minimum 5 Pack
£ 1.85
£0.46/each

Offer

Per 100g
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 174kJ / 41kcal

Product Description

  • Orange.
  • Orange, Jaffa pack
  • TBC

Information

Ingredients

Orange

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated.

Produce of

Number of uses

0 Servings

Name and address

  • Frans House,
  • Fenton Way,
  • Chatteris,
  • PE16 6UP.

Return to

  • Jaffa.co.uk
Net Contents

5/6 fruit

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy174kJ / 41kcal0kJ / 0kcal
Fat0.2g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate8.2g0g
Sugars8.2g0g
Fibre1.7g0g
Protein0.8g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C52mg (65%NRV)0mg (0%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

12 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Jaffa-snakes

5 stars

Tastes nothing like a jaffa cake. I can't recommend if that's what you're looking for. Very disappointing, hurt. As oranges go though, they were nice.

Too difficult to peel, full of pith, tasteless.

1 stars

Got two packs of these oranges least night. They are the worst I have ever had from Tesco. Very difficult to peel, full of pith and so chewy you cannot actually chew them enough to swallow them. Each segment is a battle so after trying two of them gave up. They are quite tasteless and even with the two packs there would not be enough juice to make it worthwhile squeezing them. Will not buy oranges again - any oranges!

Difficult to peel and pithy and no taste.

1 stars

Difficult to peel and pithy and no taste.

VERY DRY AND HARD TO PEEL

1 stars

THESE ARE THE WORST ORANGES I HAVE HAD AS A SUBSTITUTE. EXTREMELY HARD TO PEEL AND CHEWY. HAD ORDERED SINGLE ORANGES AS THEY ARE BIGGER AND BETTER QUALITY EVERY TIME I ORDER.

WORST ORANGES EVER !!

1 stars

WORST ORANGES EVER !! They were not like any Jaffa oranges I have had before either in looks or taste. I bought them as usual with Jaffa mandarins as an offer-these too were WORST Mandarins EVER !! They were inedible & will have to be thrown away! Tesco has changed,& not for the better... I shall be looking elsewhere!!

Disappointed

3 stars

Bought these last week, bought two packs to get the offer but was very disappointed, not sure if season is finished for oranges as they have been lovely for months but these ones were dry and not nice tasting. Only gave three stars because up until now they have been lovely, maybe worth trying some more but dont want to waste my money, gutted as I have an orange when my husband has a magnum, might succum to the magnums now :(

Good value, sweet, thick skins and have seeds

3 stars

Always buy Jaffa as they are good value, sweet, seedless and easy to peel. The last two packs I bought had very thick skins, lots of pith between the segments and were full of seeds. Wasted so much juice trying to get the skin and pith off. However the peel is great to zest so used them baking fig & orange scones. Hope that was just a bad batch I picked.

Do not be fooled by the name.

1 stars

Most disappointing purchase. Not particularly tasty and overloaded with the chewiest membrane imaginable rendering the eating experience a jaw sapping chore. I do not expect such a famous name to be loaded with negative calories.

Old oranges

1 stars

Very old orange. Not juicy at all, very stringy and tough to eat.

Whoever picked them did not look carefully as they

1 stars

Whoever picked them did not look carefully as they where not nice.

