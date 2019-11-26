By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oranges Each

2.5(12)Write a review
image 1 of Oranges Each
£ 0.30
£0.30/each
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 181kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  • Loose orange
Information

Ingredients

Orange

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Egypt, South Africa

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

55

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains.
Energy181kJ / 43kcal0kJ / 0kcal
Fat0.1g0g
Carbohydrate8.5g0g
Sugars8.5g0g
Fibre1.7g0g
Protein1.1g0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
Vitamin C54mg (68%NRV)0mg (0%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

12 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Horrible

1 stars

These oranges have been horrible lately. Very sour and unedible. Waste of money

Very nice flavour, but you will need a sharp fruit

4 stars

Very nice flavour, but you will need a sharp fruit knife to cut the outside skin and the membrain round the segments.

thay are very sour and not much juice in then

2 stars

thay are very sour and not much juice in then

tasteless sinewy

1 stars

tasteless sinewy

recently interior skins have been very thick and t

3 stars

recently interior skins have been very thick and tough - more like grapefruit skins. I hope this is addressed soon

tough

1 stars

all i can say is that they are tough not even juicey

I love oranges

3 stars

Oranges are orange and nice

Fresh and Tasty

3 stars

Good tasty orange and fresh as well

Small and shrivelled

2 stars

Small and shrivelled

Superb Oranges

5 stars

For the last few weeks these orange have been fabulous - edible inner 'skin' and really juicy with a great taste. Shame about the rest of the year.

1-10 of 12 reviews

