Tesco Green Chillies 65G

£ 0.60
£9.24/kg
  • Energy82kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 82kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Green Chillies
  • Perfect for salsa or pizza toppings
  • Medium heat
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco, we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its quality and freshness. Working with trusted growers from around the world, our green chillies are hand-picked and carefully selected at the right colour and size for their medium heat and sharpness. Ideal for adding a mild kick to fajitas and burritos.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Carefully hand-picked for their sharpness, ideal in Mexican dishes
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 65g

Information

Ingredients

Chilli Pepper

Storage

Keep me in a cool dry place. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,Egypt,Jersey,Kenya,Morocco,Mozambique,Senegal,Spain,Greece

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

- Servings

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Do not touch without gloves.
  • Skin irritant. Avoid contact with eyes.
  • Wash hands thoroughly after preparation to avoid irritation.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as soldA Typical 100g serving contains
Energy82kJ / 20kcal82kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate2.6g2.6g
Sugars2.4g2.4g
Starch0.1g0.1g
Fibre1.6g1.6g
Protein0.8g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING Do not touch without gloves. Skin irritant. Avoid contact with eyes. Wash hands thoroughly after preparation to avoid irritation.

Prefer tjinner ones

3 stars

Find them rather large and thick affects flavour and strength

