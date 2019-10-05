Ecover Toilet Cleaner 750Ml

Couldn't stand the very strong and overpowering sm 1 stars A Tesco Customer5th October 2019 Couldn't stand the very strong and overpowering smell from this item Report

Fantastic cleaner 5 stars Review from ecover.com 28th August 2019 Fantastic cleaner and smell so fresh! Leave the bathroom with that just cleaned smell for longer. Would absolutely use this product again especially as it is more environmentally friendly than other brands which is very important to us. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great cleaning & Smell 4 stars Review from ecover.com 3rd December 2018 This is a great cleaner did a good job when I was scrubbing the toilet, it has a very pleasant smell with no trace of bleach. I was so impressed by this product, the bottle was easy to use and a good size. Would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely subtle fragrance 5 stars Review from ecover.com 3rd December 2018 Cleans the toilet really well and smells really nice, not too overpowering. Leaves a nice shine. its even better that it doesnt have that many chemicals yet cleans and disinfects effectively. I would definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Forest fresh smell! 5 stars Review from ecover.com 29th November 2018 First at all I want to mention this is an eco friendly product!! It works very well, leave your bathroom smell fresh and clean, actually works as well!! I am very pleased with it and definitely buy it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good toilet cleaner 4 stars Review from ecover.com 20th November 2018 I tried this a few weeks ago and was pleasantly surprised. The first thing that struck me was the smell, really strong smelling and nice! It cleans just as well as your usual household brands and isn’t as expensive. I would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great smell 4 stars Review from ecover.com 20th November 2018 I've used this product for several weeks now and love the smell. Its natural, fresh and original. Only thing that seems strange are the instructions at the back of it: it says to fill the bowl with it...I didn't understand how and why to fill your whole toilet bowl with it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Effective toilet cleaner with ecological packaging 4 stars Review from ecover.com 19th November 2018 While I am a fan of ecover detergent I have traditionally shied away from using ecover domestic products in fear that the ecological credentials would result in a poor cleaning product in domains dominated by harsh chemicals. This appears to have been a poor assumption on my part. The product has the same active chemicals as my traditional toilet cleaner and has been performing remarkably. The cleaner is thick and simple to use with a common angled nozzle for easy application. The ecological credentials seem to come from the fact the packaging does not use any virgin plastic and there is an icon indicating that no animal testing is performed with the product. On the whole I am satisfied with the cleaner and will consider it in the future as a sturdy toilet cleaner with some eco credentials. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Eco - Clean! 5 stars Review from ecover.com 19th November 2018 Got the product a few weeks ago and started using straight away. The first thing I noticed was that there was no chemical smells and it does the job very well. Another thing to note was I like the ethos of this brand and after using I have looked into more of the product range and would have no hesitation in recommending the ECOVER Toilet Cleaner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]