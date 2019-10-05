By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ecover Toilet Cleaner 750Ml

4.5(25)
Ecover Toilet Cleaner 750Ml
£ 1.75
£2.34/litre

Product Description

  • Pine & Mint Toilet Cleaner
  • At Ecover, we care about your home & what you clean it with. That's why we've spent more than 35 years pioneering effective, plant-based ingredients for our products. Because if your home is healthy, we believe the rest of your world will be too.
  • Our fast-acting gel uses naturally-derived ingredients to tackle unsightly stains without masses of scrubbing and leaves your loo sparkling clean with a gentle fresh fragrance.
  • Our famous ecological factories are energy efficient, sustainably built & clean running. So Ecover products have come from our clean, green home to yours.
  • We choose renewable plant-based and mineral ingredients which are effective, reduce pollution and lessen the burden on our planet's resources.
  • Made in our clean, green factories
  • Plant based & mineral ingredients
  • Cleans, freshness and removes limescale
  • Cruelty - Free international
  • UNEP Award
  • Suitable for septic tanks
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

<5%: Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfume (Limonene), Other: Water, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Xanthan Gum

Produce of

Produced in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage: Directing the nozzle under the toilet rim, squeeze enough liquid to cover the bowl completely. Leave for a short time, brush above and below the waterline and flush. For optimal results leave for 10 minutes.

Warnings

  CAUTION: Keep out of the reach of children.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • EPC N.V.,
  • Industrieweg 3,
  • B-2390 Malle.

Return to

  • www.ecover.com
  • 03451 302230
  • hello@ecover.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

CAUTION: Keep out of the reach of children.

25 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Couldn't stand the very strong and overpowering sm

1 stars

Couldn't stand the very strong and overpowering smell from this item

Fantastic cleaner

5 stars

Fantastic cleaner and smell so fresh! Leave the bathroom with that just cleaned smell for longer. Would absolutely use this product again especially as it is more environmentally friendly than other brands which is very important to us. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great cleaning & Smell

4 stars

This is a great cleaner did a good job when I was scrubbing the toilet, it has a very pleasant smell with no trace of bleach. I was so impressed by this product, the bottle was easy to use and a good size. Would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely subtle fragrance

5 stars

Cleans the toilet really well and smells really nice, not too overpowering. Leaves a nice shine. its even better that it doesnt have that many chemicals yet cleans and disinfects effectively. I would definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Forest fresh smell!

5 stars

First at all I want to mention this is an eco friendly product!! It works very well, leave your bathroom smell fresh and clean, actually works as well!! I am very pleased with it and definitely buy it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good toilet cleaner

4 stars

I tried this a few weeks ago and was pleasantly surprised. The first thing that struck me was the smell, really strong smelling and nice! It cleans just as well as your usual household brands and isn’t as expensive. I would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great smell

4 stars

I've used this product for several weeks now and love the smell. Its natural, fresh and original. Only thing that seems strange are the instructions at the back of it: it says to fill the bowl with it...I didn't understand how and why to fill your whole toilet bowl with it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Effective toilet cleaner with ecological packaging

4 stars

While I am a fan of ecover detergent I have traditionally shied away from using ecover domestic products in fear that the ecological credentials would result in a poor cleaning product in domains dominated by harsh chemicals. This appears to have been a poor assumption on my part. The product has the same active chemicals as my traditional toilet cleaner and has been performing remarkably. The cleaner is thick and simple to use with a common angled nozzle for easy application. The ecological credentials seem to come from the fact the packaging does not use any virgin plastic and there is an icon indicating that no animal testing is performed with the product. On the whole I am satisfied with the cleaner and will consider it in the future as a sturdy toilet cleaner with some eco credentials. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Eco - Clean!

5 stars

Got the product a few weeks ago and started using straight away. The first thing I noticed was that there was no chemical smells and it does the job very well. Another thing to note was I like the ethos of this brand and after using I have looked into more of the product range and would have no hesitation in recommending the ECOVER Toilet Cleaner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Effective

5 stars

I have been using it for last two weeks.Works really well and leaves the toilet smelling fresh. Love the the fact it smells of pine rather than chemicals. Does what supposed to and is environmental friendly. I would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

