Prefectil 30S
Offer
Product Description
- Micronutrient, vitamin and mineral tablets with zinc, selenium and biotin
- Helps maintain normal skin
- Helps maintain normal hair
- Helps maintain normal nails
- UK's No 1 Beauty Supplement*
- * UK's No 1 beauty supplement brand.
- Triple Active support for Skin, Hair & Nails
- Formulated to nourish from the inside with specific vitamins and minerals to support the normal health and appearance of skin, hair and nails.
- With riboflavin (vit. B2) and biotin which contribute to the maintenance of normal skin.
- Minerals zinc and selenium which contribute to the maintenance of normal hair and nails.
Vitabiotics Where Nature Meets Science
- Biotin to help maintain normal skin
- Zinc to help maintain normal hair
- Selenium to help maintain normal nails
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
- Queen's Award for Innovation Awarded to Perfectil for vitamin research
- No gelatine
- Gluten free
- No lactose
- No artificial colours
- No preservatives or yeast
- Perfectil is not tested on animals
- Suitable for vegetarians
- With riboflavin (vit. B2) and biotin which contribute to the maintenance of normal skin
- Minerals zinc and selenium which contribute to the maintenance of normal hair and nails
Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Bulking Agents: Microcrystalline Cellulose & Dibasic Calcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carrier: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin E (as D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Tablet Coating: (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylceliulose, Capric/Caprilic Triglyceride, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides], Microcrystalline Cellulose, Stearic Acid), Zinc Sulphate, Ferrous Fumarate, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Silicon Dioxide & Magnesium Stearate, Niacin (as Nicotinamide), L-Cysteine, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Grape Seed Extract, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin [Carriers: Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin]), Betacarotene (Carriers. Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Chromium Trichloride, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, Biotin
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Storage
Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.For best before end date, see other side panel.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- One tablet per day with your main meal. Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed recommended intake. Only to be taken on a full stomach.
- This comprehensive formula replaces other Perfectil multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, a thyroid condition, suffer from food allergies or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- Not suitable for children.
- This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
Return to
- For more info:
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
- Tel: 020 8955 2662
- www.perfectil.com
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per tablet
|%EC NRV†
|Vitamin D (as D3 200 IU)
|5 µg
|100
|Vitamin E (Natural Source)
|40 mg α-TE
|333
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|Thiamin (Vit. B1)
|8 mg
|727
|Riboflavin (Vit. B2)
|4 mg
|286
|Niacin (Vit. B3)
|18 mg NE
|113
|Vitamin B6
|10 mg
|714
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|9 µg
|360
|Biotin
|45 µg
|90
|Pantothenic Acid
|40 mg
|667
|Magnesium
|75 mg
|20
|Iron
|12 mg
|86
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Copper
|1000 mg
|100
|Manganese
|0.5 mg
|25
|Selenium
|100 µg
|182
|Chromium
|50 µg
|125
|Iodine
|200 µg
|133
|L-Cysteine
|10 mg
|-
|Betacarotene
|2 mg
|-
|Grape Seed Extract (95% Proanthocyanidins)
|15 mg
|-
|† NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, mg - milligram µg - microgram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
Safety information
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, a thyroid condition, suffer from food allergies or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020