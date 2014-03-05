By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Prefectil 30S

No ratings yetWrite a review
Prefectil 30S
£ 6.25
£0.21/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Micronutrient, vitamin and mineral tablets with zinc, selenium and biotin
  • Helps maintain normal skin
  • Helps maintain normal hair
  • Helps maintain normal nails
  • UK's No 1 Beauty Supplement*
  • * UK's No 1 beauty supplement brand.
  • Triple Active support for Skin, Hair & Nails
  • Formulated to nourish from the inside with specific vitamins and minerals to support the normal health and appearance of skin, hair and nails.
  • With riboflavin (vit. B2) and biotin which contribute to the maintenance of normal skin.
  • Minerals zinc and selenium which contribute to the maintenance of normal hair and nails.

Vitabiotics Where Nature Meets Science

  • Biotin to help maintain normal skin
  • Zinc to help maintain normal hair
  • Selenium to help maintain normal nails
  • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
  • Queen's Award for Innovation Awarded to Perfectil for vitamin research
  • No gelatine
  • Gluten free
  • No lactose
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives or yeast
  • Perfectil is not tested on animals
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • With riboflavin (vit. B2) and biotin which contribute to the maintenance of normal skin
  • Minerals zinc and selenium which contribute to the maintenance of normal hair and nails

Information

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Bulking Agents: Microcrystalline Cellulose & Dibasic Calcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carrier: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin E (as D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Tablet Coating: (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylceliulose, Capric/Caprilic Triglyceride, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides], Microcrystalline Cellulose, Stearic Acid), Zinc Sulphate, Ferrous Fumarate, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Silicon Dioxide & Magnesium Stearate, Niacin (as Nicotinamide), L-Cysteine, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Grape Seed Extract, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin [Carriers: Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin]), Betacarotene (Carriers. Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Chromium Trichloride, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, Biotin

Allergy Information

  • Made in a site that may handle Nuts

Storage

Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.For best before end date, see other side panel.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • One tablet per day with your main meal. Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed recommended intake. Only to be taken on a full stomach.
  • This comprehensive formula replaces other Perfectil multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Yeast

Warnings

  • FOOD SUPPLEMENT
  • Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, a thyroid condition, suffer from food allergies or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
  • Not suitable for children.
  • This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.

Name and address

  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.

Return to

  • For more info:
  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.
  • Tel: 020 8955 2662
  • www.perfectil.com

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAv. per tablet%EC NRV†
Vitamin D (as D3 200 IU)5 µg100
Vitamin E (Natural Source)40 mg α-TE333
Vitamin C60 mg75
Thiamin (Vit. B1)8 mg727
Riboflavin (Vit. B2) 4 mg286
Niacin (Vit. B3) 18 mg NE113
Vitamin B610 mg714
Folic Acid400 µg200
Vitamin B129 µg360
Biotin45 µg90
Pantothenic Acid40 mg667
Magnesium75 mg20
Iron12 mg86
Zinc15 mg150
Copper1000 mg100
Manganese0.5 mg25
Selenium100 µg182
Chromium50 µg125
Iodine200 µg133
L-Cysteine10 mg-
Betacarotene2 mg-
Grape Seed Extract (95% Proanthocyanidins)15 mg-
† NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, mg - milligram µg - microgram, IU - International Units--

Safety information

View more safety information

FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, a thyroid condition, suffer from food allergies or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Feroglobin B12 Sustained Release Caps 30

£ 5.25
£0.18/each

Offer

Wellman 30S

£ 6.00
£0.20/each

Offer

Tesco High Strength Vitamin D 90S

£ 3.50
£0.04/each

Offer

Tesco Omega 3 Fish Oil X 90

£ 4.50
£0.05/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here