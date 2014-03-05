Menopace 30S
Product Description
- One-a-day vitamin, mineral & nutrient tablets
- Advanced micronutrient formula with 22 nutrients
- Includes vitamin B complex, zinc & magnesium
- Contains soya isoflavone extract (20mg) & natural plant compounds
- Menopace works with Women's Health Concern
- For more information on Women's Health Concern please visit website: www.womens-health-concern.org
- Original Comprehensive One-a-Day Formula
- Optimal nutrition is important during and after the menopause. Menopace is an effective one-a-day supplement of nutrients specially formulated for during and after this time of change.
- Hormone Regulation
- Contains vitamin B6 which contributes to the regulation of hormonal activity.
- Skin & Hair
- Biotin contributes to normal skin health. Zinc contributes to normal hair health.
- Bone Health
- Vitamin D and magnesium contribute to the maintenance of normal bones.
- Heart Function
- Thiamin (vitamin B1) contributes to normal heart function, whilst vitamins B12 and B6 contribute to normal homocysteine metabolism.
- Active Lifestyle
- Vitamin B12, biotin, copper and iron contribute to normal energy release, plus vitamin D which contributes to normal function of the immune system.
- Original best-selling one-a-day formula
- Menopace contains dietary levels of soya isoflavones
- Includes a comprehensive micronutrient formula
- Slow disperse, gentle on the stomach
- Menopace does not contain any drugs or hormones
- No1* Menopause Supplement
- *UK's No. 1 menopause supplement brand.
- © Vitabiotics Ltd. Menopace is a registered trademark.
About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years.
- Developed for all-round daily support
- To be taken during and after the menopause
- 22 nutrients
- Vitamins & soya isoflavones
- Free from gluten, gelatin, yeast & lactose
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Menopace is not tested on animals
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Biotin contributes to normal skin health. Zinc contributes to normal hair health
- Vitamin D and magnesium contribute to the maintenance of normal bones
- Contains vitamin B6 which contributes to the regulation of hormonal activity
- Thiamin (vitamin B1) contributes to normal heart function whilst vitamins B12 and B6 contribute to normal homocysteine metabolism
- Vitamin B12, biotin, copper and iron contribute to normal energy release, plus vitamin D which contributes to normal function of the immune system
Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Magnesium Oxide, Bulking Agents: Dibasic Calcium Phosphate & Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carrier: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Colours: Titanium Dioxide & Copper Chlorophyllin [Natural Source], Glycerin), Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Zinc Sulphate, Para Amino Benzoic Acid, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Silicon Dioxide & Magnesium Stearate, Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Soya Isoflavone Extract (from Soya), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Ferrous Fumarate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin [Carriers: Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin]), Vitamin A (Acetate [Carriers: Gum Acacia, Corn Starch, Maltodextrin, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Riboflavin, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Chromium Chloride, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, Biotin
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts.
Storage
Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- One tablet per day with your main meal. Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake.
- To be taken on a full stomach.
- This comprehensive formula replaces other Menopace multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
- Menopace's special multivitamin formula may be continued after the menopause for as long as required.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- Food Supplement
- Food supplements must not replace a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. pet Tablet
|% NRV†
|Soya Isoflavone Extract
|20 mg
|-
|Vitamin A (2500 IU)
|750 µg RE
|94
|Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU)
|10 µg
|200
|Vitamin E (Natural Source)
|30 mg α-TE
|250
|Vitamin C
|45 mg
|56
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|10 mg
|909
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|5 mg
|357
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|20 mg NE
|125
|Vitamin B6
|10 mg
|714
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|9 µg
|360
|Biotin
|30 µg
|60
|Pantothenic Acid
|30 mg
|500
|Magnesium
|100 mg
|27
|Iron
|6 mg
|43
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Copper
|1000 mg
|100
|Manganese
|0.5 mg
|25
|Selenium
|100 µg
|182
|Chromium
|50 µg
|125
|Iodine
|225 µg
|150
|PABA
|25 mg
|-
|† NRV - Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|mg - milligram, µg - microgram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
Safety information
Food Supplement Food supplements must not replace a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies or are allergic to any of the ingredients. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
