Dolmio Pasta Bake Creamy Tomato Pasta Sauce 500G
£ 1.75
£0.35/100g

Offer

Per portion (125g)
  • Energy468kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt0.94g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 374kJ 90kcal

Product Description

  • Creamy tomato sauce.
  • For healthy recipe inspiration visit dolmio.com
  • Dolmio believes in the value of sharing a meal together. This sauce helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week.
  • Serves 4
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (75%), Onions, Fresh Cream (from Milk) (4.0%), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, White Wine, Tomato Paste (1.0%), Butter Fat (from Milk), Cheddar Cheese (from Milk), Salt, Basil (0.6%), White Wine Vinegar, Lactose, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Natural Flavouring (contains Celery), Palm Fat, Herb, Spices, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Milk

Storage

After opening, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see lid.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Bring on the bake!
  • Simply cook your choice of pasta and place in an ovenproof dish. Pour over your Dolmio Sauce for Pasta Bake, stir through and sprinkle with cheese. Bake in a hot oven at 200C/Gas Mark 6 for 20 mins until the cheese has melted. We recommend 100g of dry pasta per person.
  • Why not serve with a side salad or your favourite veg.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.dolmio.com
  • IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.dolmio.ie

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (125g) (%*)
Energy 374kJ 90kcal468kJ (6%) 113kcal (6%)
Fat 5.3g6.6g (9%)
of which saturates 1.7g2.1g (11%)
Carbohydrate 8.8g11g (4%)
of which sugars 5.6g7.0g (8%)
Fibre 0.9g1.1g
Protein 1.1g1.4g (3%)
Salt 0.75g0.94g (16%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

throwing up tastes better.

1 stars

throwing up tastes better.

its very good price would definitely get this agai

5 stars

its very good price would definitely get this again

