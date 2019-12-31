By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Carefree Normal P/Liner Cotton Fresh Scent X20

3.5(2)Write a review
Carefree Normal P/Liner Cotton Fresh Scent X20
£ 0.95
£0.05/each

Product Description

  • Cotton Fresh Scent Pantyliners
  • Everyday Freshness
  • FlexiComfort 140 mm S/M
  • FlexiComfort ExtraFit 165 mm L
  • Cotton 156 mm S/M
  • Cotton Flexiform 156 mm S/M
  • Cotton ExtraFit 178 mm L
  • Extra Protection
  • Plus Large 178 mm L
  • Plus Long 216 mm L/XL
  • Not all products available in all countries.
  • Dermatologically tested cover. For a super soft, comfortable feeling, day in, day out
  • Soft touch cover with cotton extract and extra soft feel
  • 100% air breathable
  • Perfect fit design- adapts to your body movements
  • Also available individually wrapped for on-the-go use
  • Fresh scent

Information

Produce of

Made in Italy

Name and address

  • UK: Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • IE: Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • D24 WR89.

Return to

  • UK: Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline: 0808 238 9194
  • IE: Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • D24 WR89.
  • Careline: 1800 220044

Net Contents

20 x Pantyliners

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

5 stars

I like these.

Back paper short

2 stars

I have been using these Liners for years and they have been great and as described. However, the last 4 boxes, the backing paper was cut short at one side, consequently not adhering all round.

Usually bought next

Bodyform Ultra Normal Wing Sanitary Towels 14 Pack

£ 1.42
£0.10/each

Tesco Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.25
£0.13/metre

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Carefree Unscented Panty Liners 20 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.05/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here