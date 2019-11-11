Tesco Finest Toffee Pecan Roulade 420G

Over sweetened
These are good but a bit oversweet.
Why is all the best stuff never in stock!!!!!!!!!!
WE WANT IT BACK ON THE SHELVES
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1577kJ / 376kcal
Whipping Cream (Milk) (32%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg White, Dulce De Leche Toffee Sauce (17%), Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Pecan Nuts (4%), Cornflour, Maize Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Colour (Plain Caramel).
Dulce De Leche Toffee Sauce contains: Sugar, Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Flavouring.
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 - 3½ hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Produced in the U.K.
This pack contains 6 servings
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Window. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
420g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a roulade (70g)
|Energy
|1577kJ / 376kcal
|1104kJ / 263kcal
|Fat
|16.8g
|11.8g
|Saturates
|9.6g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|51.7g
|36.2g
|Sugars
|46.4g
|32.5g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Protein
|4.4g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.
