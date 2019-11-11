By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Toffee Pecan Roulade 420G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Toffee Pecan Roulade 420G
£ 4.00
£0.95/100g
1/6 of a roulade
  • Energy1104kJ 263kcal
    13%
  • Fat11.8g
    17%
  • Saturates6.7g
    34%
  • Sugars32.5g
    36%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1577kJ / 376kcal

Product Description

  • Brown sugar meringue studded with pecan nut pieces, filled with whipped cream and Dulce de Leche toffee sauce.
  • For the perfect roulade, the meringue should be soft on the inside with a crisp outer shell. To get the right texture, our expert bakers make our meringue with egg whites and brown sugar, baked slowly on a low heat. It's then rolled by hand around the sweet filling. The rich smooth notes of Dulce de Leche toffee sauce work perfectly with a thick layer of British cream. The roulade is finished by hand with a scattering of crunchy pecan nut pieces for a great texture and flavour.
  • Rich Dulce de Leche sauce and a thick layer of whipped cream, hand rolled in crisp brown sugar meringue shell and finished with crunchy, sweet pecan nut pieces.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 0.42kg

Information

Ingredients

Whipping Cream (Milk) (32%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg White, Dulce De Leche Toffee Sauce (17%), Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Pecan Nuts (4%), Cornflour, Maize Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Colour (Plain Caramel).

Dulce De Leche Toffee Sauce contains: Sugar, Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Flavouring.
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold, Also, may contain peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 - 3½ hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost Instructions
  • Remove all packaging.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 - 3 1/2 hours at room temperature.
  • Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Window. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com/finest
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

420g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a roulade (70g)
Energy1577kJ / 376kcal1104kJ / 263kcal
Fat16.8g11.8g
Saturates9.6g6.7g
Carbohydrate51.7g36.2g
Sugars46.4g32.5g
Fibre0.2g0.1g
Protein4.4g3.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Over sweetened

4 stars

These are good but a bit oversweet.

Why is all the best stuff never in stock!!!!!!!!!!

5 stars

WE WANT IT BACK ON THE SHELVES

